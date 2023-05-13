Career Counselling versus Career Discovery

May 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Neha recently finished her Chemical Engineering degree from an Australian college and is searching for jobs in Australia that do not require her to work in oil rigs or manufacturing floors. It seems that a software job would be her best option to continue working in Australia and repay her education loan. She wonders why she didn’t pursue a different degree, to begin with.

Neha was a bright student who excelled in Chemistry and happened to meet representatives from the Australian college during Class 12. But it took her a couple of years to realise that her strength in Chemistry didn’t translate into her enjoying being a Chemical Engineer. Despite not enjoying the course, she completed it as dropping out was not an option.

Neha’s younger sister did not want to face a similar situation. So she urged her parents to take her to a career counsellor in high school. The one they met recommended studying in Canada and one university in particular, leaving the family confused about whether to trust the person.

Lack of awareness

Many Indian students face similar situations, as an increasing number of high schoolers are choosing to study abroad for their undergraduate courses. Not all are from metros; students in smaller cities are also exploring foreign options. But, irrespective of their background, many lack awareness of the admission process and requirements.

Colleges abroad, especially the top U.S. colleges, evaluate a student’s profile holistically to decide whether to accept or reject a candidate. This is significantly different from India, where the majority, barring a few, rely on standardised tests of achievement to filter students. Key components of a holistic profile include having a narrative explaining why the student wants to study a specific programme or attend a specific university and demonstrating a deeper interest in the chosen area of study.

This is where Career Counselling falls short, as it relies on some form of matching tool based on a psychometric test or conversation with a counsellor. The underlying assumption behind such tools is that the content of a career — the work professionals do, the knowledge and skills they use, and the path to enter that career — is stable and has not changed much in recent years. This is far from the truth.

Parents want the best education for their children through school and college that will lead to high-paying jobs and secure their future forever. However, the world today is increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA). AI is poised to eliminate several lower-end jobs, and even companies generating billions of dollars in profit are downsizing. Future career paths will look quite different from what they are today.

Factors such as tightening immigration laws, the rise of flexible work accelerated by the pandemic, and emerging technologies have significantly changed what is required to enter and excel in different careers. Biologists are writing code, filmmakers are working on NFT projects, and teachers are going viral because of their YouTube videos. Often the reality of what they do on the job versus what they expected during a career counselling session is significantly different.

Learn from experts

What high schoolers need is this awareness based on interactions with professionals from the field, getting to know about the work environment, understanding the mundane and the exciting part of their dream jobs, and overcoming biases that they may have. This is the essence of the Career Discovery paradigm; high schoolers should spend more time exploring and experiencing careers in the real world.

Career Discovery enables a more holistic approach to the critical decisions that students and parents need to make by exploring different career options, understanding job prospects, and gaining exposure to real-world experiences. Discovering interests, strengths, and passions in high school makes a tremendous difference when choosing the right majors and colleges, gaining the necessary skills, and navigating the uncertainties of an ever-changing world. Career Discovery is especially important for students choosing to study abroad, given the ever-increasing costs of higher education. Students and parents are often unaware of the available options and the ones that are best fit for them.

With college admissions becoming more competitive and many universities in the U.S. going the test-optional way, the Career Discovery journey enables high schoolers to highlight how they gained clarity on a particular major through conversations with professionals in related paths and to showcase projects and internships done in collaboration with them. Lastly, through Career Discovery, high schoolers gain a much deeper understanding of how they can capitalise on the opportunities, resources, and connections available to them in college to better prepare for the job market. Overall, the Career Discovery paradigm equips high schoolers with the necessary tools to make informed decisions about their future and stand out in a competitive college admission process.

The writer is the Co-Founder of Power Club