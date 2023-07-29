Career compass

I am a Higher Secondary school student. While I want to have a sports-based career, my parents want me to go for the Civil Services, as I am doing Humanities. I also like fields like cyber law that combine technology and law. I am confused about what to do. Vinaya

Dear Vinaya,

It is common to feel confused between different career choices, especially when there are differing opinions. Ultimately, you need to decide based on your passion, skills, interest, and long-term goals. Where do you see yourself in, say, 15-20 years? Look at each choice and identify the growth potential, stability, and personal and professional opportunities it offers. While civil services may provide security and stability, a sports career and/ or a cyber law job can also offer lucrative returns and opportunities. What do you enjoy? Have you done a personality mapping and career profiling? Research and explore all career paths and find out the prerequisites, requirements, opportunities challenges associated with a sports-based career and cyber law. Speaking to professionals from the field always helps as does shadowing and interning. Finally when you have clarity, have an honest chat with your parents about your aspirations and career goals. Ensure that you do your homework completely to be able to explain why you want to explore something beyond the Civil Services.

I am a Political Science graduate preparing for the CUET PG and Civil Service exams. I am more interested in public relation and diplomacy. Is there any career related to my interests? Thanngasung Zingkhai

Dear Thanngasung,

You could consider being a diplomat/ a Foreign Service officer and can work at an embassy, consulate, or an international organisation. Or a public relations officer managing the image and reputation of individuals, organisations and government agencies. Or an International Relations specialist who analyses and interprets political developments and policies on a global scale in a think tank, government agencies, NGOs and international organisations. Or become a Political Analyst, where you will study political trends, policies, and developments at local, national, and international levels and make recommendations to policy makers. Or can even be a Communication Specialist and develop and implement communication strategies, draft speeches, and press releases and manage public outreach campaigns. Consider doing your Master’s degree in International Relations, Public Relations or a related field, as that will enhance your prospects.

I did not get the expected marks in NEET in the first attempt. I want to do medicine and then take the UPSC exams. I want to take a gap year and prepare for NEET again. But people say I will waste one more year. What should I do? Anantha

Dear Anantha,

The decision to take the gap year should be based on an evaluation of your intent, goals, determination, and plans of what you will do in the gap year. Discuss and seek options from your parents, teachers, and mentors who will provide support, guidance and genuine feedback. Also, introspect and identify why your previous score wasn’t satisfactory. What was lacking: level of preparedness, understanding or attitude? How do you plan to prepare now? What is it about being a doctor that you find fulfilling? Ensure that your physical and mental health is good and you have enough breaks in your study schedule.

I am doing M.Tech in Geotechnical Engineering at a state university. I want to be a film director and writer but my family is not well off. So I want to get a job. But, I am unable to concentrate on the competitive exams and am confused about the way forward. Ganesh

Dear Ganesh,

It is always tricky when the heart and the head are disconnected! You seem pretty balanced and to know what needs to be prioritised now. Dedicate a few hours every day to study and prepare for the competitive exams. Make sure you are familiar with the syllabus, pattern, mark allocation, and break-up. Try and attend some classes and identify someone who can partner you and motivate you and the keep the pressure going. Solve as many papers as you possibly can and identify your mistakes and work harder on those topics! At the same time, ensure that you search the job market for openings in the construction industry and/ or research positions in academia. These can offer a steady income for the time being. Also, be on the lookout for opportunities to showcase your creative talents should you just get a lucky break. You never know.