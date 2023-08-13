Career clarity

I am in Class 11 (Commerce stream). Apart from B.Com., CA, ACS, Company Law and so on, what are the other non-traditional and creative career paths I can pursue? I attended a career counselling session in my city but it didn’t help. Vedanth

Dear Vedanth,

There are so many paths to explore but what is your core interest? You need to explore that and match your passion, likes, and skills to identify a career that aligns with your core strengths. You can consider options such as Digital Marketing, Event Management, being an Entrepreneur, Fashion Designing, Content Creation and Writing, Editing and Video Making, Graphic Designing, Photography, and Videography but speak to professionals from the field to know the career graphs, the kind of jobs available, and financial remuneration to help you decide.

I am currently in Class 9 and have decided to take PCM stream in Class 11. But I am not sure what to do after Class 12. Please help. Anoushka

Dear Anoushka,

This stream offers a wide range of career options in various fields! Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science, Research and Development, Data Sciences, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Aviation ... Research the options that align with your interests and identify your strengths, weaknesses, and goals. Get a career and personality profile done so that you understand yourself and what you enjoy and would best suit you. It will also tell you about your interests, aptitude, and skillsets! Talk to as many people as possible and reach out to professionals in specific fields that interest you. Get to know what they do at work, the skills that are needed, and the challenges and rewards of their profession. You can then shortlist your options.

I graduated in 2021 (B.A. Ancient History and Geography simultaneously) and have given the UPSC exam once. Now I want to do a professional programme or a diploma so that I have a plan B. What are my options? Ankush

Dear Ankush,

A Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Business and Management will provide you with knowledge and skills in Marketing, Finance, HR, and Operations! This will open up options in diverse sectors. A Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing is another growing field. A Diploma in HRD/HRM will equip you in recruitment, training and development, employee relations, HR policies. A Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication is useful to diversify into journalism or mass media, broadcasting, public relations, advertising, or digital media. A Diploma in Data Science and Analytics can open up careers in Finance, E-commerce, Healthcare, and Technology while equipping you with skills in data analysis, statistical modeling, machine learning, and data visualisation. A Professional Diploma in Event Management or a Diploma in Foreign Languages can also help you in sectors like tourism, hospitality, translation and cultural exchange programmes.

I am in the final year of graduation. I studied in a Hindi-medium school. I have learnt how to speak and write in English. But I am unable to gain confidence to actually speak to people. How can I boost my confidence? Rahul

Dear Rahul,

Consistency and the right mindset is key! Start small and begin practising with close friends and family members who are supportive and understanding. Begin with small, short conversations, and slowly expand your circle and increase the length and content of your conversations. It is okay to make mistakes; view them as opportunities to grow and learn better. Join a club, a spoken English group class, a local community, or an online association to meet others who are encouraging and will conduct discussions, and debates, and help you improve your conversational skills. Practise pronunciation and watch English news, TV shows, and movies, and pay attention to the accent, intonation, and rhythm. Record a piece and listen back to identify areas of improvement. Read the newspaper and add a word every day to your vocabulary. Finally, look out for speaking opportunities to debate, present a speech, or actively contribute to group discussions, meetings or class presentations.