Career choices

I am in class 12 (Commerce stream with Maths). I want to become a lawyer and work abroad. What are my options? Aneena

Hi Aneena,

An LLB after Class 12 will help you reach your goal. To study in India, you must take entrance exams such as CLAT, AILET, LSAT, MH-CET, DU-LLB for admission into the specific law colleges. To study abroad, check the courses, curriculum, visa and documents required. In some cases, one can enter a law programme after high school, while in others you may need an undergraduate degree. The U.K., Australia, and Canada offer undergraduate programmes leading to a LLB degree. In the U.S., Canada, and some other countries, law is pursued via a Juris Doctor (JD) programme, which takes three years after completing a Bachelor’s degree in any field. Some countries and institutions may require you to take specific entrance exams. Ensure that your law degree is recognised internationally. During your course, focus on areas of law that are in demand internationally. Gain relevant experience via internships, part-time jobs, or volunteering at law firms, legal aid clinics, and NGOs. You can also do a PG LLM from a reputed university abroad.

I love writing: creative, academic, or technical. But how does one make a lucrative and stable career out of writing in India, or globally? I have a degree in literature and law, with good grades. My writing has always taken a back seat because I come from a middle-class family where the idea of a dream/ stable job, is a bank, SSC and so on. But I feel I could do more. Is this attitude immature or impractical? Snehil

Dear Snehil,

Your passion for writing, along with your educational background can provide a strong foundation for a career in writing. It’s not immature or impractical but may require strategic planning and perseverance, as it is an unconventional career path that may not feel stable till you get discovered or famous. Continue writing when you get inspired or find time but pursue a stable job. Identify your niche in writing; is it creative writing (fiction, poetry), academic writing (research papers, essays), technical writing (content creation, manuals), legal writing, or a combination? Once you do that, you can create a portfolio showcasing your best work via blogs, websites, and local publications to gain visibility. Consider being a freelance writer on online platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr. You could also network and market yourself on these platforms. Explore opportunities in content creation for businesses and industries for their’ websites, social media, marketing materials, and so on. If you enjoy creative writing, consider getting your work published. Self-publishing is not hard today. Have you considered certifications in creative writing, journalism, or technical writing? This could enhance your skills and credibility. Connect with other writers, editors, publishers, and professionals to land opportunities, collaborations, mentorship, and potential job offers. Be patient, persistent, open to learning from setbacks or rejections and steer clear of naysayers!

I am a B.com graduate and want to pursue an MBA specialising in Financial Management. What are the career opportunities? Any additional skills I should develop? Guru Raj

Dear Guru,

A specialisation in Financial Management offers career opportunities in Corporate Finance, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Financial Analysis, Risk Management, and Consulting. Consider pursuing certifications like Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Financial Risk Manager (FRM), or Certified Management Accountant (CMA) to enhance your skills and credibility. Gain practical experience through internships in finance-related roles. Network with professionals by attending industry events, and seeking mentorships.

I’m currently pursuing an M.A. in General History and want to get the UGC JRF to support my research endeavours in either public universities or foreign institutions. How do I go about this? Salman

Dear Salman,

You need at least 55% marks in your PG degree first. For the UGC-JRF, you need to register for the UGC-NET exam and clear the history paper. Keep an eye on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for notifications about the exam. You will have to submit the relevant documents to the UGC and, if you get the award, it will support your research in public universities or institutions in India. For research abroad, the JRF can add weight to your applications. Explore foreign universities or research institutions that offer opportunities in your field of history. Check for fellowships, grants, or specific research projects. Prepare a strong research proposal, highlight your academic achievements, and showcase your potential. Look for scholarships or funding opportunities offered by international organisations, governments, or universities that support research in history or related fields. Collaborations with professors, academicians or researchers in your field will demonstrate and showcase a clear agenda to secure research opportunities and positions in foreign institutions.