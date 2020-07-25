25 July 2020 15:32 IST

Do you feel uncertain about a career option? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you want to pursue? Do you feel low on self-confidence? Are you constantly doubting yourself? A Q&A column to assuage your doubts

I am currently in my final semester of BA English Literature. Should I pursue a M.A in English Literature or do a B.Ed in English? — Sam Sundar

Dear Sam,

Your course choice depends on what you want to do in life. M.A English will open up opportunities such as becoming a digital copywriter, to an editorial assistant, to English as a foreign language teacher, a lexicographer, a magazine journalist, a newspaper journalist, a publishing copy editor/proof-reader, or even a secondary school teacher. However, a B.Ed in English is designed to help prospective teachers develop the required pedagogical knowledge and skills to teach different subjects in elementary grades in public and private sector. B. Ed is also mandatory for teaching in higher primary schools and high schools.

I am a 22-year-old student pursuing my second year in B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology from Delhi University. I am preparing for the UPSC exams. Should I also opt for M.Sc or look for a job? — Asha Kaushik

Dear Asha,

UPSC is a good idea though it is highly competitive and a tough exam to crack. You will need to prep really hard given that you are not studying history, sociology, economics and other subjects that essentially make the course-work of this exam. Why do you enjoy B.Sc Food Technology? The career choices post this course are vastly different and in the space of food technology, nutrition, baking, scientific lab research, quality management and so on. MSc Food Technology has some great scope today. Seek clarity of what you want, and pursue it. Sign up for your Master’s and perhaps enrol in some reputed classes post college to start your prep for the UPSC exams.

I am a 22-year-old graduate in Biomedical Engineering. I tried looking for a good job in my core field but was not satisfied. I also wish to become an IAS officer. If I take up a job, I won’t have time to prepare. I need to be financially independent. I am confused about what to do. - Kishore Kumar

Dear Kishore,

It is a tough situation to be in. Do your Master’s if the current family finances allow it, and continue preparing for UPSC on the side (on your own or through a good tutorial). This will get you another professional qualification by the time you are 24 and will also set your CV apart from other BE graduates. Should you crack the exam in the meantime, UPSC it is. God forbid, if UPSC doesn’t happen, plan B can be a job in the same field and you start earning. Give it the best that you have.

