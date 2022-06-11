Career calling

June 11, 2022 12:22 IST

Uncertain about your career options? This career counselling column may help

I am currently in the second year of my B.Sc course in a government college in Indore. I got my admission in IIT Mandi in 2019 but couldn’t accept it due to a family problem. After this issue, I am unable to concentrate on my studies the way I used to. How can I overcome this? – Mayank

Dear Mayank,

I am sorry for what you have gone through and I am also sure it was beyond your control and resources to decide otherwise. I understand the regret, anger, annoyance, rage, and frustration that you may experience from time to time, which doesn’t allow you to move forward with grace and acceptance. Remember, IIT Mandi doesn’t define you; you are still as smart and capable as you were and will certainly be able to do something in life! Identify that path now and work towards that. Also, get some professional help to assist you in accepting this setback and move forward.

I have decided to prepare for the NEET and am quite serious about it. But there are days when I am very lethargic and I just stare at the ceiling. I have lost my sleep thinking about the possibility of failure. Is there some way to get rid of this fear? – Smithi

Dear Smithi,

Preparing for the NEET can be overwhelming. You need to work on your motivation. Work on a realistic and achievable timetable first. Can you find a study buddy? Or least a friend who motivates you and with whom you can decide on small achievable goals on a weekly basis? That will help keep your morale high. Make sure that you have time to get some form of sports and exercise every day. Eat healthy, put away your phone and gadgets and take a break from social media. Meet friends, pursue hobbies that help you de-stress and ensure that you get good sleep.

I completed my Class 12 in 2021. I am interested in repairing and learning about the machines. Should I take B.Sc. Physics or Engineering? My seniors say there is no scope in either. - Srinithi

Dear Srinithi,

What kind of machines interest you? Cars? Bikes? Aircrafts? Computers? Factory machines? Building Technology? Home Automation? Appliances? Heavy machinery? First, narrow this down. Identify ‘what’ you want to explore, learn and repair. B.Sc. is a three-year graduation course and B.E./B.Tech is a four-year professional course. Spend time with seniors or professionals who are in the field that excites you and get details so that you can see if this is something you will enjoy. Make sure your research is complete before you narrow in on a field.

I have completed my graduation and passed the Licentiate examination conducted by the Insurance Institute of India. But I am not sure what to do with that degree. What are the job opportunities? – Suman

Dear Suman,

There are a variety of options available. But only being a licentiate won’t add much to your resume especially if you are planning on building a career in the Insurance domain. What do you like and enjoy? Claims and underwriting? Marketing or customer care? Relationship management? Sales – Corporate and retail? Technical operations? You might need some experience for this. Consider doing your post-graduation, and pursue a PGDM in insurance or apply for a specialised MBA from National Insurance Academy, Pune.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.