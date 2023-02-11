Career as Wealth Manager

February 11, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The wealth management industry offers attractive job options for those interested in providing specially tailored financial services to wealthy clients. Wealth Managers care for their clients’ investments, taxes, and accounting needs.

Qualifications

To become a wealth manager, one requires a Bachelor’s, Master’s or even a doctorate in Finance, Management, Economics or Commerce. An MBA could provide an extra edge. Additional qualifications with regard to finance, financial analysis or accounting may also be asked for. Aspirants will need to understand aspects such as financial planning, portfolio construction, risk management, capital markets, and quantitative skills. Fluency in a foreign language could be an asset.

Keep track of developments as wealth management is a specialised profession that keeps updating itself. Beginners can start with internships or part-time work at financial companies, asset management firms or investment agencies to develop some expertise. A combination of academic credentials, certifications and relevant work experience will increase chances of employability. Most employers prefer a candidate with three-to-five years of work experience in banking, company management, financial planning, or asset management.

Wealth managers also need to have good interpersonal, communication, networking, language, and IT skills. These help in communicating with clients, sales and business development. One also needs to keep track of technological developments thanks to the growth of fintech.

Career prospects

Given how vast the field is and the many subfields, qualified individuals can find jobs at financial institutions, asset management businesses, banks, investment firms, and consultancies. Job roles include financial analysts, business development managers, financial advisors, and so on. However, a common factor to all these is the ability to manage and leverage client relationships to recognise and seize opportunities. Some specialise in counselling pension funds and institutional clients, while others advise corporations and retail/private individuals. It is frequently necessary to have a high level of technical understanding, as advisors may occasionally participate in the analytical and investment decision-making processes. Other positions in wealth management and advice include relationship coordinator, sales, and investment advisor.

Corporations frequently choose to entrust the task of wealth management to a dependable, knowledgeable advisor in light of the rapid changes taking place. Individuals who want to enter this challenging but rewarding industry must not only be prepared with the necessary skillsets but also willing to upskill to succeed in the increasingly cutthroat market.

The writer is Founder and Chairman of FOSTIIMA