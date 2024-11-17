Career as radiation oncologist

Radiotherapy is one of the fundamental cancer treatment therapies. It uses ionising radiation to kill or damage cancer cells while minimising damage to nearby healthy tissues. Often employed as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that may include surgery, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy, radiotherapy is a vital component of both curative and palliative care in contemporary oncology. It improves the quality of life by shrinking tumours, relieving pain, and halting the spread of cancer

For radiotherapy to be effective, high-energy radiation beams — typically X-rays, gamma rays, or protons — must be directed toward particular body parts to enter malignant cells and disrupt their DNA, eventually stopping them from proliferating and spreading. Radiotherapy can be administered externally using devices like linear accelerators or internally through brachytherapy, where radioactive sources are implanted directly into or near the tumour.

Radiation oncologist

A radiation oncologist, previously known as a radiotherapist, is a specialised medical professional who creates and manages the treatment for those who undergo radiation therapy. Based on the size, location, and nature of the tumour, radiation oncologists choose the right kind and dosage of radiation and modify the treatment depending on the effect on the patient. In addition to making sure patients are comfortable, they also ensure that the patient is aware of the process and participate in diagnosing, staging, follow-up care, evaluating treatment efficacy and watching for any cancer recurrence. They are also trained in giving chemotherapy and providing palliative care including pain management.

Education

The first step is a medical degree (MBBS or equivalent) followed by specialisation in radiation oncology, usually through postgraduate a postgraduate degree such as an MD (Doctor of Medicine) or DNB (Diplomate of National Board). Usually, this takes an additional three years after finishing undergraduate studies.

With experience, they may take on leadership roles, such as supervising junior radiation oncologists or managing radiotherapy departments. Knowledge of modern radiotherapy techniques like intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), image guided radiotherapy (IGRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and image guided brachytherapy (IGBT) are important. Additionally, they can pursue advanced academic degrees, such as a DM Medical Oncology.

Scope

Radiation therapy holds great potential as a career choice in India due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the continual advancements in radiotherapy technology. With cancer cases on the rise—particularly in densely populated areas—the demand for skilled radiation oncologists is becoming more critical than ever. Approximately 80% of all cancer patients will require radiotherapy at some stage of their treatment, underscoring the vital role, radiation oncologists play in modern oncology care.

The demand for radiation oncologists is going to be more in future mainly due to increasing incidence of cancer and the huge gap between demand and supply in the country. There are approximately 700 radiotherapy machines. but according WHO’s criteria of one machine per million populations, 1400 machines will be required. This will create more jobs in the future. Moreover, advances in radiotherapy technology require specialised training, further highlighting the need for a skilled workforce. A well-trained radiation oncologist will be better equipped to handle the complexities of modern techniques like stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), and image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT).

Radiation Oncologists are at the core of cancer treatment. Their unique abilities, extensive educational background, and commitment to patient care render them indispensable in the battle against this illness. In addition to providing intellectual satisfaction, this line of work allows individuals to have a long-lasting impact on the lives of cancer patients.

The writer is President - Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI), Former Dean - All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.