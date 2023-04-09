Career as oncologist

April 09, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally despite cutting-edge technological advancements and groundbreaking research over the years. While 26.7 million people suffered from cancer in 2021, the number is expected to rise to 29.8 million by 2025. Such scenarios create a demand for oncologists in the country. If you are a medical science student looking to pursue a specialisation in oncology, you are in the right direction. What are the educational qualifications, skills, traits, and career progressions an oncologist in India requires?

The role

Cancer specialists or oncologists are health professionals who diagnose, treat, and manage cancer patients. Oncologists confirm the diagnosis, describe the stage of cancer, provide all the options and suggestions, monitor treatment plans, be a part of treating the patient along with other expert staff, and support the patient with medication and dealing with adverse effects. Oncologists sometimes are also experts in treating diseases related to haematology (blood).

Key specialisations

Radiation oncologist: An expert who treats cancer patients by giving radiation therapy.

Medical oncologist: Treats cancer using medication, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

Surgical oncologist: An expert in treating cancer patients by removing cancerous cells or tissues. They are well-versed in carrying out biopsies to examine cancer, its stage, and related casualties.

Qualifications and skills

After graduation, those who wish to be oncologists have to pursue specialisation for three years and then super specialisation. Diagnosis, research, medical and surgical procedures, and interpersonal and intrapersonal skills are some of the major skills. Further, like in any field, a person treating cancer patients needs the right attitude. They need to understand that it is a chronic condition and that dealing with the reports and harsh treatments can break the person mentally. Unlike other countries, cancer awareness has been slow to spread in India and we are still stuck with societal stigmas related to the disease as well as treatment measures. An oncologist needs to have accurate knowledge and a kind approach when treating a cancer patient.

Road ahead

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme recently shared the estimated burden of cancer cases in India by different states and Union territories. While the number of cancer cases stood at 13,92,179 in 2020, it increased to 14,26,447 in 2021 and further to 14,61,427 in 2022. The estimated mortality due to cancer in India also increased from 7,70,230 in 2020 to 7,89,202 in 2021 and 8,08,558 in 2022. India’s cancer burden is now projected to reach over 15 lakh cases by 2025. As per recent EY estimates, there are 3500 radiation oncologists, 2000 medical oncologists and 1900 surgical oncologists, which is low when compared with global counterparts.

So for aspiring oncologists, here’s what you need to do: score well in your Class 12 boards and the NEET to get a seat at the best institute. Along with education, your attitude towards your work and knowledge is of utmost significance. Keep in touch with experts, alumni and people from the field on your journey to becoming an oncologist.

The writer is a MBBS, MD Oncology, Sr Consultant - Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, HOD and Sr Consultant - Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad