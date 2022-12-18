Career as Dental technician

December 18, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

With increasing awareness about oral health among the public, there is a high demand for skilled dental laboratory technicians who can fulfil the patients’ needs. Dental technicians are responsible for planning, designing and fabricating customised dental prostheses and appliances based on the dentist’s prescription. This profession is a unique blend of art, science and technology to improve patients’ oral health and confidence.

Roles

Dental technicians receive dental impressions or casts. Now, with the advent of digital dentistry, dentists directly send the digital 3-D intraoral scan to the lab with the prescription of their treatment plan. Based on the specifications, dental technicians plan the design and fabricate removable partial and complete dentures, crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, orthodontic appliances and maxillofacial prostheses.

For fabrication, they need to apply their artistic abilities and know how to manually work with wax, plastic, metals and ceramics. Whereas, for digital impressions, with the help of CAD-CAM technology, technicians need to design the prosthesis on the computer and 3-D print it. Before sending it to the dentist, the dental technician is responsible for quality check, accuracy and the fit of the prosthesis/appliance. They must maintain a strict safety protocol and documentation of all the processes.

Courses

This career is a great option for those who have a creative streak, a keen interest in technology, good hand-eye coordination and pay attention to minute details. Aspirants can start with a two-year diploma in Dental Mechanics. Applicants should have completed 10+2 (in Science). Depending on the university/college, the admission process can vary. More information will be available on the specific institute’s official website. Subjects that this course includes are Applied Physics and Mechanics, Applied Chemistry, Applied Oral Anatomy, Dental Materials, Dental Metallurgy, Dental Mechanics, Dental Mechanics (Final), Dental Materials and Metallurgy, and basic knowledge of computers and medical record management. After completing this basic course, one can either choose to work in dental laboratories or under a dentist.

For those interested in higher studies, an Advanced Diploma is an option, as a Post Diploma in Dental Technician or courses on CAD-CAM technology.

Some colleges to pursue related courses include Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, King George’s Medical University, Post-Graduate Institute of Dental Science, Institute of Medical Sciences, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, and Nair Hospital Dental College.

Career options

Career opportunities include working in government hospitals, dental laboratories, dental colleges or starting one’s own business.

The writer is CEO, Illusion Aligner