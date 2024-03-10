Career as a tattoo artist

March 10, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

Once a niche profession, tattoo artistry is now a thriving career domain. This art form combines creativity, personal expression, and technical skills, making it an appealing choice for those who wish to pursue a non-traditional artistic career. In recent years, the tattoo industry has witnessed exponential growth driven by a growing demand for meaningful designs, indicating a deeper acceptance and appreciation of tattoos as art. Tattooing, as an art form, offers immense creative freedom, as each artist can develop a distinct style. This sets tattooing apart from other art forms.

Tattoos often carry profound personal meanings for individuals who choose to get them. A tattoo artist, therefore, has the responsibility of creating art that becomes a permanent part of someone’s personal story. This emotional connection often results in a deeply fulfilling experience for both parties.

Education

Traditionally, becoming a tattoo artist begins with an apprenticeship. Aspiring artists learn the craft under the guidance of experienced professionals. This hands-on experience offers insights into both the artistic aspects and the safety and hygiene practices essential in this field. Several training institutes in India offer certified tattoo courses in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru that cover techniques, safety and hygiene practices, and hands-on experience. Each institute has its own curriculum and training methods. For detailed information about the courses, it is best to contact the institute directly.

While not mandatory, a degree in Fine Arts can offer some benefits as it provides a broader understanding of art history, design principles, and various mediums that can significantly enrich one’s skill set and creative approach.

Opportunities

Many artists start their careers in established studios, as this allows them to build experience, develop relationships, and understand the business side. Working in a studio also allows for mentorship and collaboration, which can be crucial in the early stages of one’s career.

With experience, many tattoo artists transition to freelancing, as this offers greater flexibility and independence in terms of schedules, rates, and artistic direction. Building a strong personal brand, especially through social media and online portfolios, is key to success. Artists can showcase their work, connect with potential clients, and build a reputation transcending geographical boundaries. Some artists specialise in specific styles or techniques, such as realism, traditional, or cosmetic tattooing (like microblading). Specialisation can lead to recognition as an expert in a particular niche, opening doors to a dedicated client base and unique collaborative opportunities.

The global nature of the tattoo industry offers artists opportunities to work in different countries, participate in international conventions, and gain global exposure. This broadens one’s scope and contributes to the ongoing dialogue and exchange of ideas within the tattoo community.

Tattoo artistry offers a unique blend of artistic expression, personal connection, and professional growth. As societal attitudes continue to evolve, the future of this industry is full of opportunities for those willing to explore their creative potential and leave a lasting impact through their art.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Aliens Tattoo Studio and Aliens Tattoo Art School

