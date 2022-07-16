Career as a jewellery designer

What are the skills required for a career in jewellery design? What are the opportunities?

Gone are the days when career options were limited to Law, Chartered Accountancy, Medicine, or Engineering. The world has evolved over the past couple of decades and people are following their passion and exploring different career paths and niche segments. One such is jewellery design, a field that allows you to get in touch with your creative side. Jewellery design is not a new career; these designers have been an integral part of society for many years.

No matter how simple or appealing a piece of jewellery looks, a great deal of time and effort goes into its creation. If you want to build a career in jewellery design, then there are certain skill sets you need to develop/hone. Here are some:

Sketching, digital art, and computer skills: These are some of the fundamental skills an aspiring designer needs to possess. In today’s technology-driven world, almost everything is done digitally, and jewellery design is no exception. You should have the ability to create digital art through various tools and software like Adobe Illustrator, Matrix, JewelCad, RhinoGold, 3Design, and SketchUp. Additionally, with CAD (Computer-aided Design) and 3D Printing, jewellery design has been simplified. However, remember that nothing surpasses the good old paper and pencil. Making physical sketches of your designs or the client’s requests goes a long way in helping you conceptualise and create the right design while staying in touch with your drawing/sketching skills.

Metallurgy and gemology knowledge: Since one has to work with precious metals and stones, specific knowledge is essential. Each metal and precious stone has unique properties, and learning about its physical characteristics is important to creating the right piece. For instance, some gems can withstand high temperatures when being moulded and set into metals like gold, silver, or platinum. A setting that would be ideal for a stone like a diamond might break a gem like tanzanite.

Networking and marketing: Just like any other career, jewellery design, too, requires robust networking and marketing skills. Especially for aspiring freelancers who wish to set up their own business, this will go a long way in building a successful career not only by helping you connect with industry experts and enhancing your craft but also by expanding your client base and promoting your business.

Career prospects

Not only is it rewarding but jewellery design offers numerous opportunities. With the steadily growing Indian design industry, this is one of the most in-demand professions today. Aspirants can either take up short-term courses, Bachelor’s degrees or diplomas and go on to become a CAD Jewellery Designer, Jewellery Re-toucher, Jewellery Setter, Gemologist, Gem Polisher or Diamond Grader, or even be involved in manufacturing. Apart from setting up your own business, you can find employment in retail jewellery businesses, accessory design houses, the TV and Film industry, jewellery design firms, or jewellery showrooms.

The writers are co-founders of AAFT Online.