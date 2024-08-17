Career as a Certified Financial Planner

In India, the demand for qualified financial planners is on the rise. With increasing awareness about financial literacy and the need for systematic financial planning both for individuals and corporates, the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification is highly relevant. According to the Value of Financial Planning Report 2023, CFP professionals not only help people in navigating the complexities of financial planning but also help them work out a plan to best suit their financial aspirations and goals. For students in India aspiring to build a rewarding career in the financial sector, obtaining the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification increases their employability quotient in the global financial planning market.

What is CFP?

The Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification is a globally recognised mark of excellence in financial planning and represents a high standard of competence and ethical practice. The certification is recognised in over 27 countries, including India, Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. These professionals offer specialised services including investment planning, insurance, retirement planning, tax, and estate planning. To earn this certification, candidates must meet rigorous requirements covering specialised education, exam, relevant work experience, and adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Anyone who has passed the Class 12 exam from a recognised board and has scored minimum 50% can apply for this certification. They will have to pass three exams: Investment Planning, Retirement and Tax Planning, and Risk and Estate Planning. This will be followed by the Integrated Financial Planning certification. After this, they can appear for the final CFP exam.

Career options

From financial advisors and wealth managers, insurance consultants and investment planners, estate planners, etc., CFP professionals can pursue numerous career paths, both in service and as entrepreneurs. Potential employers include banks, financial institutions, consultancy firms, and corporate finance departments. In recent times, CFPs have followed their passions and explored unconventional career options such as financial journalism, personal finance influencers and so on.

The comprehensive curriculum for CFP certification and subsequent work experience ensures that CFP professionals are adept at financial planning, mapping client expectations and adhering to regulatory compliances. The certification opens opens doors to extensive networking opportunities. CFP professionals can connect with peers, mentors, and industry leaders through professional bodies and events, which facilitate continuous learning and professional growth. Moreover, ongoing education and support ensure that CFP holders remain updated with industry trends and best practices.

The writer is the CEO of Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) India.