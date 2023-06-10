Career as a brand consultant 

June 10, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

There has been a massive upsurge in the importance of brand management recently with the rise of digital media and global competition. As companies look to build a strong image, the brand consultancy industry has also seen a great spurt. In India, brand consultancy is a lucrative career option and one that is becoming increasingly popular among young professionals, as the growth of the Indian economy and the emergence of new industries sees companies looking to build strong identities to stand out in the market.

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, India’s brand consultancy marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2026. The report also highlights the growing demand due to increasing competition among companies and how the rise of social media and e-commerce has led to a significant shift in the approach to branding. In India, the demand for brand consultants is not limited to specific sectors and popular industries include FMCG, retail, hospitality, and healthcare.

Requirements

Many institutes in India offer programmes and certifications that can help a aspirants develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in this dynamic field. A number of B-Schools offer programmes in Brand Management, which cover topics such as brand positioning, brand equity, and brand identity, and includes case studies and real-world projects to help students apply their learning. Many Management institutes also offer degrees and postgraduate diplomas in Brand Management that focus on brand strategy, brand communication, and brand extension.

In addition to these formal programmes, there are many certification courses that can help individuals develop specific skills related to brand consulting. For example, the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) offers a certification in brand management that covers topics such as brand architecture, brand personality, and brand evaluation.

Students who have a background of Mass Communication, Advertising or even Financial Management can get into brand consulting, since most institutes cover macro subjects on marketing. Most students get a specialisation option after their second year of study. For those who still have doubts about how to approach this, a good option is to talk to people in the industry before they decide which course to take.

To succeed as a brand consultant, an individuals should be creative and innovative, able to think outside the box and come up with fresh ideas to build and strengthen brand identities. They should also be strategic thinkers who can analyse market trends and consumer behaviour to develop effective strategies. Additionally, strong communication and interpersonal skills are essential, as they will need to communicate their ideas effectively and work collaboratively with their team and the clients. Internships and training in a consulting firm or advertising agency is one of the best ways to prepare.

Opportunities

Brand consultants in India can work with companies on various aspects such as brand strategy, brand identity, brand architecture, and brand communication. They can also help businesses with brand positioning, brand differentiation, brand extension and brand management, which involves maintaining and enhancing the brand’s equity over time.

Apart from working with companies, brand consultants can also set up their own firms. With the rise of entrepreneurship in India, there is a growing demand for brand consultancy services among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which presents a significant opportunity for brand consultants to establish their own firms. The start-up ecosystem has also boosted the grown of brand consultancy firms. In 2022, the Indian start-up community raised $24 billion and marketing and communication has become an important of the spends for these companies.

While the opportunities are endless, this is still a business of expertise. Therefore it is important to keep track of latest trends and consistently sharpen one’s skills. With companies increasingly relying on consultants to help them build, maintain, and enhance their brands, brand consultants are much in demand. So get started on your journey.

The writer is Chief Operating Officer, Newton Consulting India