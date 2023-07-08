Capture your interest

I want to get into the IT field. Since I am from Bio-CS group, I cannot choose engineering courses except biotechnology. But I am eligible for B.Sc. Bioinformatics and Data Science. Will I get a job if I do a B.Sc.? Swetha

Dear Swetha,

A B.Sc. in Bioinformatics and Data Science will definitely open up opportunities in the IT field. There is a huge demand for professionals with specific expertise in analysing and interpreting biological data. Jobs are available in areas of data analysis, programming, statistics, computational biology, and bioinformatics algorithms. Professionals are sought after in industries such as Pharma, Biotechnology, Healthcare, and Research institutions.

I passed Class 12 in 2022 with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Home Science. I am now doing B.A. Political Science but am not interested in this or in Science. I am not happy in college. I am confused and disturbed and keep crying through the day. I think I am not interested in studies but my parents say I should do something to become independent. Anupriya

Dear Anupriya,

Please meet a competent counselor to talk about your extreme sadness. With regard to your course and future, I agree with your parents that you need to work towards becoming independent. Identify what it is that you love, enjoy, and are passionate about. What would you like to learn and be if you could choose? If you still are unable to find answers, meet a career counsellor to help identify your personality, hobbies, interests and make an informed decision. You need to equip yourself and work on skillsets to become employable to stay afloat on your own! You can also identify an internship or a part-time job. While it is imperative to prioritise your mental health, please ensure that your academic and career prospects are also progressing.

I have done B.Sc. Live Science and am doing Master’s in Food Safety and Quality Management. I’m confused about career options. Aanchal

Dear Aanchal,

I would recommend that you work and check out real-time work-life experiences before you consider studying any further. This will help you understand what you want to study and what really captures your interest. You can then research colleges, countries, fee structure, and scholarships. You may enjoy working so much that pursuing higher education might not align with your career goals just yet. Certain positions in the food safety and quality management field require advanced degrees like a Ph.D. or specialised certifications and then that will become a mandate.

Job prospects are Quality Control Officer, Quality Assurance Management Professional, Food Safety Officer in regulatory bodies, Food Auditor in certification and inspection bodies, Trainer/ Counsellor in Food Safety and Quality Management Systems, Self-Employed Food Certifying/Auditing professional. Research and explore different career paths, look at the job market, growth opportunities, skills, and educational requirements and then see where you fit: government agencies, research institutions, consulting firms, or in food safety and quality management or across entrepreneurial pursuits.

I am doing B.A. (Hons) English and want to apply for Master’s at JNU. But I have been an average student and don’t know how to prepare for the consistency and dedication I need. I don’t know if I’ll ever be competent to land in such a prestigious university. I lack confidence and am always in a dilemma about whether I am making the right choice. Gauri

Dear Gauri,

Feeling a little unsure about yourself is normal but don’t let it shake your confidence about your own abilities. JNU does have a high cut-off but, remember, your past academic performance does not define your future course and success in life! Work on your consistency and stay dedicated to your goal. Identify the admission requirements, the eligibility criteria, and the application process, and check for any specific prerequisites. Is there anything that can give you extra visibility across SOP/ LOR and your portfolio? Check the curriculum and the faculty, semester subjects, and research opportunities, as this will help you understand if you really want to pursue this and if it aligns with your academic and career goals. Work on your strengths and highlight that in your application and interview. Work on your academic performance and develop a study plan. Use additional resources, extra support from teachers, and college support services to enhance your understanding and performance. Reach out to a professor, mentor, or career guidance staff at JNU who can give you some tips to enhance your application. Lastly, remember the admission process in not in your circle of influence. So, as much as you want it, it will never define who you are and will be in life.