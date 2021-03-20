Inculcating a love for the country

Can patriotism be taught in the classroom? Do we need a patriotic education?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent statement, “Patriotism is not taught in our schools. We’ve decided to discuss patriotism every day for an hour in schools, to make students kattar deshbhakts” has been both hailed and criticised. Earlier when presenting the budget, Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Finance Minister, had called it a “deshbhakti budget”.

What did Kejriwal or Sisodia mean by deshbhakti or patriotism? In India, ‘patriotism’ is defined by some groups in a way that matches their ideology. Some even equate patriotism with nationalism.

According to Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries, patriotism is “love of your country and the desire to defend it”. The Collins English Dictionary defines the term as “love for your country and loyalty towards it”. Going by these definitions, patriots are people who love their country, have the desire to defend it and are loyal to it.

Nationalists, on the other hand, are jingoists who trumpet their country’s strengths and deny its weaknesses. Nationalism, defined as aggressive patriotism, makes its proponents assert the interests of their own country and anyone who talks about the country’s weaknesses is branded anti-national. In this context, it is good to have a broad definition of the term ‘patriotism’.

Patriotism is a sublime feeling that can never be taught in the classroom. It comes naturally and voluntarily. We can’t teach a child how it should love its mother. If we try to teach ‘patriotism’, we might end up teaching ‘nationalism’ which, in turn, might result in irrationalism.

What is needed now is to teach ‘rational emotive thinking’ that can help students imbibe the true spirit of patriotism. Recently, a 14-year-old Muslim boy who entered a Hindu temple for drinking water was beaten up by the temple caretaker. This inhuman, intolerant and irrational behaviour s just one example of such incidents in the country.

Since Kejriwal said, “We need inputs from everyone about what kind of course (the curriculum) should be”, here are my suggestions:

Educators should teach ‘rational and emotive thinking’ (RET) to help students “identify irrational beliefs and negative thought patterns that may lead to emotional or behavioural issues”. Students who are good at RET will be able to understand the true meaning of patriotism and show their patriotic spirit in action.

Educators should make students think on their own and enable them to understand that patriotism has a broader meaning and a unifying factor. The phrase ‘love for the country’ implies ‘love for all citizens irrespective of caste and creed’ and “loyalty towards the country” implies loyalty to the citizens of the nation.

Educators should make students believe that patriotism is not mere singing of the national anthem and chanting of “Jai Hind”. Rather it is showing interest in the development of the country by being its honest critics. Senator William Fulbright said “To criticise one’s country is to do it a service... Criticism, in short, is more than a right; it is an act of patriotism — a higher form of patriotism, I believe, than the familiar rituals and national adulation.”

Educators should teach students to speak the language of love, peace, tolerance and justice. When they become proficient in the language, they become proficient in patriotism.

Educators should help students to embrace inclusiveness and celebrate diversity. This can be done by creating opportunities for students to understand other cultures and accept other perspectives on various issues and treat every human being with dignity and respect their rights.

The overuse of the term deshbhakti might prove counterproductive. In the name of sowing the seed of patriotism in the minds of students, the Kejriwal government should not end up sowing the seeds of nationalism (aggressive patriotism) in their minds. The Kejriwal-Sisodia duo that introduced the ‘happiness curriculum’ in Delhi schools and won the hearts of educators should not disappoint them by introducing ‘patriotic curriculum’. Humanising education is more important than ‘patriotising’ it. Nothing can be more important than educating students to become more humane.

Dr. Albert P’Rayan is an academic, columnist and teacher educator. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk