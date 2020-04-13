Can COVID spur education 4.0?

The speed at which academic institutions in India closed, in response to COVID-19 and minimised risks to students, is commendable. While most institutions may be praying for a quick return to normality or planning to use the summer vacation to minimise the disruption to the academic schedule, some institutions/faculty have quickly shifted their courses to online delivery models. Such models are not only scalable, but also encourage students to ask questions and seek clarification without the fear of being judged, and thereby facilitate better understanding of the content, compared to classroom interactions. In the webinars that I have done post the lockdown, I noticed that the engagement is far better in comparison to a classroom session for a large class of more than 280. The average number of questions in an hour’s session is about 50.

Social distancing

The main weapon to deal with COVID-19 — social distancing — has the potential to hit at the heart of learning and innovation processes in academic institutions. Learning and innovation are fundamentally social processes that depend on the quality of interaction among diverse people, equipment/tools and organisations. Academic institutions, today, are not just teaching shops, but include research labs, incubators and research parks that support a variety of R&D activities and organisations. And, students work as interns with startups and organisations inside and outside the campus. Social distancing, coupled with teaching-centric policies, could cripple learning and innovation processes. It is therefore imperative that institutions must carefully think through their responses to COVID-19. Three interventions must be considered to use this crisis and develop a unique mix of digital and physical interaction that enhances learning, innovation and working.

Push for deep digital

First and foremost, it is time for institutions to embrace digital in a big way, in core academic activities, in addition to administrative processes. A serious assessment of everyday academic activities must be carried out to ensure that any activity that does not generate value from co-presence, is moved to the digital world, including remotely performing routine lab experiments. Every course must be mandated to deliver at least 60% content online using a combination of video lectures, webinars, and online quiz/assignments. Most academic meetings such as class committees, project evaluation and doctoral committee meetings must be done using online collaboration tools. This kind of shift does not require huge investments. There are plenty of software-as-a-service models available today, that can be utilised. The real advantage of greater leverage of digital is improvement in attention and a better appreciation of the value of physical interaction.

Re-design for social distance

Second, the physical infrastructure that is released by shifting to digital must be re-designed to support learning and innovation activities that require close interaction among people, equipment/tools/prototypes and organisations. For instance, large ventilated spaces that are less dependent on air-conditioning, flexible seating arrangements that allow for minimum three-to-six feet spacing in classrooms/cafeteria/hostels, integration of digital-physical, compulsory use of protective gear (head to body), equipment to sanitise work areas, and so on. It should be like the clean room infrastructure and a premium could be placed on access to the facility. The research labs, incubators, research parks must take the lead in this direction and leverage various funding opportunities such as Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to create such facilities.

Behavioural changes

Third, a lot of self-discipline is required of both faculty and students to make best use of co-presence. Here, encouraging faculty and students to adopt principles of design thinking such as curiosity to know, being present, attention to detail, gesture-response, and improvisation are important. These qualities can be cultivated by students and faculty in the context of their own homes during the lockdown. A bunch of 250+ second-year engineering students are right now using the lockdown to create poetry, music compositions and artwork from their everyday contexts. A focused effort for 21 days will surely help unlearn undesirable behaviors and start new ones that can enable learning and innovation. If institutions take steps in this direction, we can transform the COVID-19 threat into a new model of Education 4.0 that is geared towards learning and innovation. Let us not wait for the crisis to disappear so that we can all get back to our normal selves.

The writer is Dean (Design, Innovation & Incubation), IIITDM Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.