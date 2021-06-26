The face as a mirror to the mind

26 June 2021 13:06 IST

Can AI help identify mental health issues from facial expressions? A team of students try to find out

According to a recent survey of 200,000 professionals in India, about half suffered extreme stress at work. With mental health plunging rapidly among professionals, one of the big challenges is identifying those fighting the battle because of the stigma associated with mental health issues. This led Rahul Choubey, Pratik Salvi, Ankur Pathak, Sajal Suryavanshi and Anwesh Reddy Paduri, from Great Learning’s PG Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to develop a computer vision system that automatically uses facial motion features to identify such issues. Edited excerpts from an interview with the team about XpressEmoNet, the temporary name for the system:

Tell us more about the application.

Facial expressions are non-verbal clues to emotions like sadness, anger, fear, joy, disgust and surprise. These external signals express an individual’s internal emotional state. In fact, only 7% of communication relies on verbal interactions; 38% is from tone and sound of voice, and 55% from gestures and facial expressions. Automatic recognition of facial expressions is of interest in several fields such as e-learning and affective computing. When designing an automatic facial expression recognition system, three problems are considered: face detection, facial feature extraction, and classification of expressions. The first is a processing stage to automatically locate the face region in the input images. The next step is to extract and represent facial changes caused by expressions. Finally, the classification task allows to infer the facial expressions. In our approach, we have restricted our solution to facial feature extraction and classification of expressions.

How and why did you come up with this idea?

We had to decide on a project last year. With each of us working in the IT sector, we understood the levels of stress most people face and how this could hamper both mental health and work productivity. So, the programme was built to help an employer assess a person’s mental health through the webcam on their laptop.

Is this specific to people at work or can it be used elsewhere too?

The same system can be implemented in many areas but with some changes. For example, in schools, the reactions could be based on children’s facial expression during a particular subject. Counsellors and teachers can then evaluate their preference for that subject and help identify their interests.

How does it collect and collate data?

The idea is that XpressEmoNet will be loaded on the workstation and detect an individual’s emotions based on facial expressions. It will use photos to detect these emotions and keep track of an individual’s state of mind on a regular basis. The system will capture images over a predefined period of time and detect the emotion present based on the classifications.

We conducted a pilot study in which expressions such has happy, surprise, sad, angry, fear and disgust were captured. We trained the model for non-front images and for video feeds. The team is now busy with the the next step, which is to enhance the model to feed the test video instead of test images and then deploy it on CCTV to capture real-time data and predict accurately.

Of course, there is the issue of privacy. The question of consent will come up and anyone who uses this will have to inform those whose images are being captured accordingly.