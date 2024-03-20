ADVERTISEMENT

CA Inter, Final exam dates rescheduled in view of Lok Sabha polls: ICAI

March 20, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

The chartered accountant intermediate and final examinations will still be held in May 2024 as earlier announced, but the dates have been rejigged

PTI

File picture of Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India briefing the media in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its exam dates in view of the Lok Sabha elections, according to officials.

While the chartered accountant exams will be conducted in the month of May as decided earlier, the dates have been rejigged.

According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7.

For Group 2, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17. Earlier, the exam was planned on May 9, 11 and 13.

For the final exams, the ICAI has announced May 2, 4 and 8 for Group 1 which was earlier scheduled on May 2, 4 and 6. For the Group 2, the exam will be held on May 10, 14 and 16 which was earlier supposed to be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12.

The decision to revise the exam timetable was taken after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha in April – June 2024.

Polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.

"It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority," the ICAI said.

