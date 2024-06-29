Busting the myth that Liberal Studies programmes do not lead to careers

There is a pervasive misperception today that a Liberal Arts degree does not lead to meaningful employment or clear career choices. This myth downplays the important advantages that a Liberal Studies degree might offer and, therefore, it is important to explain why Liberal Arts degrees are crucial for a wide range of occupations.

Liberal Studies offer a broad-based education that spans a range of fields, including the Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, and even the Natural Sciences. Often, critics claim that this broad approach does not develop particular talents needed in the labour market. This, however, ignores the more profound and practical abilities such programmes foster, which are highly sought after.

Essential skills

The capacity for critical thought, effective communication, and adaptation are crucial in an era where change is the only constant. Through a variety of coursework, students can strengthen writing and speaking skills, gain awareness of social dynamics and human behaviour, and learn how to analyse difficult situations from different angles. Today, employers prioritise adaptability and critical thinking over deep expertise.

Critical thinking and problem solving: Critical thinking is one of the main competencies of a Liberal Studies education. The capacity to assess, synthesise, and analyse information is essential in today’s overloaded environment. Graduates in Liberal Studies are adept at seeing through presumptions, challenging received knowledge, and coming up with creative solutions to difficult issues. These are not industry-specific; rather, these abilities are widely transferable and in great demand across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, business, and public service.

Communication and collaboration: Students develop the skill to express themselves convincingly and clearly in writing and speech. Additionally, they learn to navigate opposing points of view, working in groups, and achieving consensus — all crucial skills in any collaborative work setting. These interpersonal and communication skills are critical for success in a variety of career paths in an increasingly globalised world.

Adaptability and lifelong learning: The focus placed by a Liberal Studies degree on flexibility and lifelong learning may be one of its biggest advantages. These programmes equip graduates to take on new problems and develop their abilities over time by exposing them to a broad range of disciplines and ways of thinking. This is especially crucial in a labour market where professional paths are shifting and technology is advancing quickly. Graduates are well-suited to switch between positions and industries.

Career paths

Opportunities abound in fields such as law, politics, non-profit administration, public relations, marketing, and education. Further, a large number of graduates succeed in jobs requiring innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries. Their extensive education provides special insights and viewpoints, which frequently results in ground-breaking concepts and solutions.

The ability to think broadly, adapt rapidly, and never stop learning will only grow more crucial as the labour market changes. Liberal Studies programmes can shape successful, adaptable, and creative professionals equipped to meet the demands of the 21st century workplace.

The writer is Professor and Head, School of Liberal Studies (SLS), CMR University, Bengaluru.