Building bridges

23 February 2020 23:23 IST

Technology bootcamps across social welfare schools encouraged students to develop technological skills and their spirit of enquiry

To equip students with digital readiness, Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Education Society (APSWRES) collaborated with Intel India for a series of Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) bootcamps.

Nine engineering students mentored 528 students of 52 social welfare schools in seven districts of the state at the end of which, the young learners presented projects that included a servo-controlled robotic hand, a device to detect alcohol and gas, tools to test moisture in soil, an earthquake indicator, joy stick with an LED blinking circuit, and a rain-detector. They did this using the Arduino Uno software and Internet of Things and different sensors.

The mentors, Mayuresh Shelke, M.Gayathri, G. Amarendra, B Prasuna, A. Pavan Rahul, PVVGRN Sai Lokesh, Durga Prasad, S. Siva and KVV Satya Naresh, were all praise for the young students who they said were quick on the uptake. They also urged the students to build their skills and find indigenous technology-based solutions to problems around them.

“This is an attempt to bridge the digital divide and close the technology gap between the rich and the pooras most children in our schools are from low income families who may not have access to computers and other electronic devices at home,” said K. Nagamani, Principal of AP Balayogi School at Maluguru in Anantapur district.

Students took away various things from the bootcamp. M.V. Jignasha and KLSP Varshini, students of class nine said that equipped now with the knowledge, they would continue to explore new things at ATL. K. Deepika went away feeling more confident about her coding skills and Devika swore that her self confidence was several notches up.

The Secretary of the Society V. Ramulu sounded pleased when he said these events not only changed the students’ perspective towards education but also helped the teachers in preparing dynamic multi-media educational lessons, which in turn would keep students interested. He believed that students preferred visually-stimulating and interactive educational material and enjoyed collaborating with peers and using an inquiry-based approach. “We want our children to use technology in a healthy way and pick up skills needed to be successful digital citizens,” he concluded.