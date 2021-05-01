Build your resume

01 May 2021 15:10 IST

A concise, precise, professional student resume serves as a snapshot of your profile. The purpose is to let people know about you. Think of your resume as a trailer; you must entice the viewer to want to see more. The elements you pick are the crux of a good resume.

Here’s what you can include if you are a college student or a recent graduate. The main focus is on you as a perfect candidate, with your unique skills highlighted.

Include:

Your academic history, along with the name of your school and degree

Achievements and awards including high GPA

Projects that earned critical appreciation and are relevant to your profile

Stay clear of:

Unquantifiable pieces like personality types

Commonplace skills like MS Excel

Languages that you are not sure of

Exposure to a hobby at a younger level

What is a profile?

To assess your candidacy, a college application allows you to create a student persona. Grades and numbers alone are not enough to differentiate your profile from that of other applicants. How will you set yourself apart? Consider the following points:

What are you like?

What are you good at?

What are your interests?

Things that spike your curiosity.

The direction you want your education to take.

The profile is the culmination of all the elements you use to construct this persona.

Now, let us break it down into the various categories:

Academics are the all-important, most central aspect of education.

Extracurricular or co-curricular activities like debate clubs, sports, MUN, drama

Projects and internships that will help confirm your talents or interests.

Short workshops or certificate courses will show your seriousness

Camps or summer programmes attended

Building a profile

A profile is the persona you create to reflect your learning styles, inspiration, and goals. Profile building refers to any activity undertaken to increase awareness of your intelligence, talents, and accomplishments, and involvements to advance your learning or career trajectories.

The terms ‘profile’ and ‘resume’ are often used interchangeably. But there is a difference between choosing activities that will look good in your profile because they are most popular and those that are based on your interest and to create a depth of understanding.

By choosing activities at an early age, you will ensure that you have enough time to flesh out your profile. You will have ample opportunities to ensure that you can show commitment to your interest. This will help ensure that you can pursue your dreams at a higher level.

The writer is Co- Founder, ACadru.