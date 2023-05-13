Build your portfolio

I have completed my B.V.Sc. and am doing M.V.Sc. in Poultry Science. What should I do to get a job abroad? Akshay

Dear Akshay,

First, identify where you want to move to and what you want to do in your field. Research job opportunities through professional networking, boards and various organisations. Build a professional presence and attend industry events, connect with people from your field on LinkedIn and other overseas employment sites to gain insights, and understand the job openings and opportunities. Improve your language proficiency, if that needs to be polished. A specialised recruitment agency that works with international placements will help you understand the eligibility criteria and obtain the necessary paperwork (permits and visas) or help with immigration if required. They will also assist with the accreditation of your academic scores if needed and provide various workable options. You can also consider volunteering or working with a known non-profit to gain some international experience and then ask for an international posting.

I have completed my B.Sc. Nutrition and Microbiology and M.Sc. Food Science and Nutrition. I want to switch to the IT sector. What are the best jobs in the IT sector so that I can get a good salary along with career growth? Raveena

Dear Raveena,

The IT sector is vast and rapidly growing. You can consider combining your knowledge with technology and exploring job opportunities related to healthcare, nutrition, or food technology. Some lucrative career choices are available in the field of Data Science, Cybersecurity Analyst, Software Engineering, AI, Product Management, and Cloud Architect. You could also explore opportunities in food tech start-ups where you can leverage your background in nutrition and food science to develop innovative products and services.

I am in the last year of my B.A. History (Hons) but want a career in the IT field. My family won’t allow me to drop out now, so I have decided to do certification courses in Software Programming from a recognised institute. Will graduating in History affect my chances of getting a job? Sadique.

Dear Sadique,

Graduating in History will not affect your chance of a job in the IT field, but you need to equip yourself with the required skills and showcase your experience to employers in the Tech field. You will need more than this certification to build a career in the IT industry. Continue doing courses, certifications, and other accredited training programmes. Learn basic languages like Python, Java, and JavaScript, which are in demand. Certifications like AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform will help you to gain expertise in Cloud Computing. Networking is also very essential. Attend tech conferences and seminars and connect with industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and technologies in the industry. Join online communities like GitHub, and Stack Overflow, to collaborate and learn from other developers. Build your portfolio and showcase your talent at every given opportunity. Try and participate in hackathons or open-course projects to gain hands-on experience and develop problem-solving skills to stand out from the rest of the candidate pool. Lastly, check out CompTIA A+ or Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certifications to give you further impetus to get hired.

I am doing M.Sc. Integrated Physics at a central university. I want to pursue a career in Computational Physics. What are the opportunities and skills I should develop? Agathyan

Dear Agathyan,

A career in Computational Physics can be very exciting and rewarding. There are several opportunities available in academia, government labs, research institutions, private companies and in consulting by solving complex problems and developing new technologies. Here is what you need to do

Develop programming skills: Learn languages like Python, C++ or Fortran commonly used in Computational Physics. Become familiar with numerical methods, scientific computing and data analysis.

Build mathematical skills: Being strong in calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics will help incredibly.

Gain research experience: Do internships, research assistantships, or independent research projects to develop practical skills such as problem solving, data analysis and technical writing.

Modelling and simulation: This includes the ability to develop and implement numerical algorithms, analyse results, and validate simulations against experimental data. Also, learn about the latest trends and technologies, collaborate on projects and exposure to job opportunities.

Opportunities include academic research, working in government labs both at the national and the international level, employment at private companies or even consulting.