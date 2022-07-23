Build your career

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I am pursuing my Master’s in Physics. I want to join the energy sector. What should I do? – Ranjana

Dear Ranjana,

To specifically join the energy sector, you might want to work on additional certifications and upgrade basic skills with training and technical knowledge along with your STEM knowledge. Also, update your online profile, stay on top of the emerging technologies and trends, keep up with the industry news, be aware of cross-functionality, showcase your passion for green energy and sustainability with projects and internships, and finally, collaborate to put your existing knowledge and your specialised expertise to work.

I completed my LLM this year from DSNLU after doing LLB from there. I am half inclined towards teaching and half towards pursuing a government job. What options do I have for the latter? – Manoj

Dear Manoj,

Almost every government office is always looking for a qualified legal hand. Ministry of Railways, Reserve Bank Of India, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, National Labour Institute, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ONGC, CBI, High Courts, IIMs, and so on, are always on the lookout for legal officers. Start networking on LinkedIn and other social media platforms and apply for these positions.

I am a second year B.Sc. Mathematics student who is good in studies. My parents always support me. But my relatives discourage me saying my degree is not worth anything. What are my career options, apart from teaching? Do I have to opt for a Master’s? - Thrishna

Dear Thrishna,

It is essential to have your parents by your side; everything else is noise, so shut that off. Even if you land a job post your Bachelor’s, a Master’s course sets you up with better possibilities, options, and choices. Regarding your career options, you could choose from doing an M.Sc. in Maths or Statistics or Actuarial Science. A MCA is also available, or CFA, MBA or a Master’s in Data Science. Don’t let anyone get under your skin and allow them to create self-doubt. Take an informed decision and work out the pros and cons and enter the next course with your eyes open.

I am currently working in an automotive firm in Research and Development. I completed my B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in 2020. I was never interested in Engineering and more inclined towards Marketing. Although an MBA is on my mind, I would like to know how I can upskill myself and get more exposure towards marketing while I am working here. – Surya

Dear Surya,

This might seem like a tall order because, perhaps, the firm looks at you in the capacity of an R and D employee, given your academic background. The good news is that you have figured that marketing is what makes you happy. Identify your time here and start preparing for the MBA entrance exam. You could major in Marketing! During your time here, speak to your team lead and ask if he could speak with the marketing head at your firm to use your skillset for any upcoming projects, discussions, and brainstorming sessions as and when the need arises. It might need to be done more informally by you developing a friendship and gaining some trust with the Marketing team.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.