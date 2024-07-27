I am doing the five-year LLB but am not sure if I want to be a lawyer or judge. I would like to be in the corporate sector. What should I do for that? Sivani

Dear Sivani,

To move to the corporate sector, you will need to acquire specialised knowledge on corporate and business law and understand business and management. Gain practical experience by interning at corporate law firms, legal departments, and corporations to acquire hands-on experience and insights into corporate legal practice. Find mentors and build relationships with experts in the corporate sector to gain insights, advice, and guidance on career pathways and opportunities. Develop transferable skills like communication, negotiation, and presentation to effectively tender legal advice, solutions, and recommendations to corporations, clients, and stakeholders. Strengthen your analytical, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills to analyse complex issues, evaluate risks and implications, and develop effective strategies and solutions. Some career options are being a corporate lawyer, an in-house legal counsel, a legal consultant or advisor, a compliance officer, a corporate secretary, a business development or corporate affairs manager.

I am 21 and have finished my B.A. History (Hons). I want to research social issues and also support my family financially. If I opt for M.A. Sociology, even after JRF, it doesn’t pay very well. What should I do? Apoorva

Dear Apoorva,

Start by enhancing your skills and knowledge base. Develop your analytical and critical thinking skills to research social issues, analyse data and information, and develop useful insights and recommendations. Improve your technical skills in data analysis, data visualisation, research methodologies, and research tools and software. Gain practical hands-on experience and exposure via internships and volunteering opportunities across research projects in NGOs, research organisations, government agencies, media companies, and market research companies. Network and build relationships with professionals, researchers, and experts in the fields of social research, sociology, and related fields. Explore flexible part-time jobs and opportunities in research, analysis, content writing, and related fields across NGOs, research organisations, media companies, market research companies, freelance research, consulting opportunities in social research, market research, policy analysis, and content writing to gain experience, build a portfolio, and generate income while pursuing further studies and qualifications. Some career options are being a research analyst or associate in NGOs or research organisations, policy analyst or researcher in the government or public sector, content writer or researcher in media or publishing, market research analyst or associate or social media analyst or researcher.

I finished B.Sc. Life Sciences in 2019. I took the UPSC exam twice but didn’t qualify. I am taking a third shot. I am not interested in academics. What are my options if I don’t clear the UPSC? Ruhy

Dear Ruhy,

There are various opportunities in the private sector for Life Science graduates such as clinical research associate, medical writer, biotechnologist, sales and marketing professional, or healthcare consultant. You can join the healthcare and pharma sector as a medical representative, administrator or a pharmacovigilance specialist. You can also be a health educator or a programme coordinator across NGOs and non-profits. With additional training in data analysis and bioinformatics, you can also be a bioinformatics analyst. Identify what would you like to do and then acquire additional skills and certifications in areas like clinical research, medical writing, healthcare management and so on.. You can also consider private tutoring or conduct training sessions and workshops across institutes and organisations. You can also freelance as a content writer or provide consultancy services to organisations in the healthcare and biotech sectors.