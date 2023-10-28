Build connections

Since I had failed in Class 12, I couldn’t complete my graduation. I opted for a diploma in Mechanical Engineering and got a job in the automobile field. I want to return to studying and to pursue a diploma in Mechatronics and Robotics abroad. Is this a good decision? Vaseem

Dear Vaseem,

Shortlist the course and check the prerequisites and specific admission requirements with the school/university. While some diploma programmes may require a certain level of education, others might consider applicants only with work experience and relevant technical background. Some may have specific coursework requirements or credit points. Your diploma in Mechanical Engineering and your work experience in the automobile field could be beneficial. Highlight this in your application and emphasise how it has contributed to your technical knowledge and problem-solving abilities. Check for bridge courses that will enhance your application process. Research the tuition fees, living expenses, and any financial aid or scholarships that might be available to international students. Speak to professionals in the Mechatronics and Robotics industry to gain insights into the demand for skilled individuals and potential career pathways post this course.

I completed my Master’s in Visual Communication in 2019 but, due to the pandemic, my career didn’t take off. I want a career in films and advertising and am willing to restart my education to brush up my skills. What should I do? Eshwar

Dear Eshwar,

Research credible skill enhancement courses or workshops that focus on specific aspects of filmmaking, visual communication, and/or advertising. These short-term courses will help you update your skills and stay relevant in the industry. Explore online learning platforms as well as offline film schools, professional centres, colleges and certified institutes that help aspirants bridge the gap. Work on building an impressive portfolio showcasing your previous work and any new projects as a strong portfolio is essential in the creative industry. Apply for internships and take up freelance projects in the field of films and advertising.

Consider pursuing higher education abroad and research graduate programmes related to filmmaking, advertising, or visual communication offered by universities known for their strong media and entertainment industries. Networking is key and so is being at the right spot at the right time. Pursuing a career in the creative/entertainment industry requires dedication, perseverance, and a continuous learning mindset. Stay focused on honing your skills, building connections, and exploring opportunities. With the right mix of talent, determination, and professional development, you will succeed.

I am doing my graduation (English, Psychology, and Journalism) and pursuing the Company Secretary professional course by ICSI. How can I excel in both? Is the CS course good enough to get a job? Razi

Dear Razi,

Balancing a graduation degree and a professional course like Company Secretary (CS) is demanding. Avoid procrastination and prioritise your tasks. A well-structured study schedule will help allocate sufficient time for both courses. Keep track of your coursework across both the disciplines. Crack down your distractions. Utilise time wherever possible b/w courses to work on assignments, course work, stay productive and efficient. Set achievable SMART goals for both and seek support from classmates, professors, mentors and professionals when needed.

Join a study group for the CS course, as a routine will help. The role of a CS is vital in ensuring companies comply with regulations and maintain good corporate practices. You can find opportunities in both private and public sector organisations. Internships and work opportunities will help gain practical experience. Connect and network with professionals in the corporate world to expand your network.

I am 25 and completed my B.Tech. in 2019. Since then, I have been preparing for the Civil Services Exams. As I can’t afford more time to prepare, I am looking for a stable career related to social science like policy making, rural development and so. What are my options? Priyanka

Dear Priyanka,

Pursuing a career in Social Sciences and Rural Development requires dedication and a genuine commitment to creating positive social impact. You might consider studying further and equipping your education and skillset to do so at first after this hiatus.

Leverage your B.Tech. background with your understanding of social issues to make a meaningful contribution to the development sector. Intern or work with research organisations and think tanks that focus on policy research and analysis. Explore opportunities in the public, private, and non-profit sectors, and focus on roles that align with your passion and values. Look for job opportunities in government organisations related to rural development, social welfare, and policy making. Various government departments and ministries work towards rural development, social empowerment, and community welfare. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), academic and research institutions, consultancy firms, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies may be of interest.