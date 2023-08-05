Build bridges to success

I am in Class 11. I want to become an astronomer, but my father thinks that B.Tech. is a better option after listening from my tuition teacher. How can I convince my father? Ambuj

Dear Ambuj,

To convince your father, you need to do enough research to substantiate your stance. It will also require open, healthy, effective communication and many conversations. So start with gathering information about the field of astronomy and its career and job prospects. Identify the degrees and qualifications that you require and present your father with a well-planned roadmap. Identify renowned astronomers and show their contributions. Emphasise the benefits of this career and tell him not only about personal satisfaction but also the potential for intellectual and academic growth, scientific contributions to the world, and the opportunity to be a part of groundbreaking discoveries in the field. Show him the various career opportunities available and, if possible, get him to meet someone from the field. If not an astronomer, then a professor, a mentor, or a researcher who can help clear his doubts. Anyone can be a B.Tech. but not everyone can be an astronomer. See if you can get someone from the family to support you and help you work on your father. But, finally, it will all come down to you! Work hard to showcase your commitment and passion for your studies, via extracurricular activities, science clubs, seminars, symposiums, and so on.

What are the options for young CAs to skill themselves in IT and stay relevant? Ramkumar

Dear Ramkumar,

Young CAs wanting to enhance their skills in IT can use the following leads: IT Training and Certification Programmes in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems, Business Intelligence, Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) and Information Systems Audit (ISA) Certification. Also look for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes, workshops, and seminars on IT trends, emerging technologies, and their implications for financial professionals. Online Learning Resources like Coursera, edX, Udemy offer a wide range of IT courses as do various industry publications, blogs and news sources.

I am in Class 9 and want to be a doctor. The school says I have to select either combined science or individual science. Some tell me to go for the individual while others say combined. Which would be better? Vedha

Dear Vedha, Each one has its own merit. It depends on your goals and interests. Do you enjoy Biology, Chemistry, and Physics individually? If yes, then these subjects will be a good fit. Also, if you want to be a doctor, then taking these subjects individually will provide a more comprehensive understanding and a solid foundation of the principles and concepts that you will explore further in medical school. Of course, it will be more academically challenging than combined sciences. To my limited knowledge, all medical schools in India prefer applicants who have studied individual science subjects. You will also need these to crack the NEET exam. Please consult your teachers and professionals in the medical field to get their perspective on this and then make an informed choice!

I did B.A. (Hons) English and Diploma in French from DU. I am currently a final-year law student in the Law Faculty, DU. I could not do meaningful internships thanks to COVID and have no work experience. I am 24. What are my job opportunities? How can I use my French qualification to my advantage in the field of law? Snehil

Dear Snehil,

You have such a diverse skill set that can open up so many job opportunities. Have you considered International Law? Your fluency in French can help you across international law firms and organisations that have clients or operations in French-speaking countries. Your language skills and legal knowledge will be in demand across international human rights, international trade and arbitration organisations. You can also consider legal research and writing, translations and interpretations in law firms, research organisations, legal publishing, translation services for documents, contracts and legal proceedings in addition to conducting research, analysing cases, writing reports and legal briefs. Does Legal Journalism interest you? You can write and report articles on legal issues in newspapers, magazines and/or online publications. You can help communicate with clients, review contracts and negotiate deals in cross-border transactions. Focus on networking, building a strong resume, joining online platforms like LinkedIn to solicit mentoring, interning and job opportunities. Also, start focusing on getting some practical experience through internships and part-time opportunities. Participate in moot courts, legal clinics or start engaging in pro bono work to develop your skills and enhance your knowledge and proficiency.