Broaden your horizons

10 July 2021 14:45 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column by Nandini Raman, practising counsellor and trainer, may help

I have selected commerce stream for Class 11. I have to choose either Computer Applications, Psychology or Maths as an optional subject. I want to pursue Psychology, but my parents insist I take Maths. I want to be in government service. Which is a better option? – Simran

Dear Simran,

I would agree with your parents that you take either Maths or Computer Application, as these will help for the entrance exams after Class 12 You can always read Psychology side by side now, and engage in short-term courses online to know more about the subject

Advertising

Advertising

My son is in Class 12. He is not interested in academics but scores slightly above average in his exams. However, he does not finish his revision or paper or tasks on time. He doesn’t seem to have found a passion or career that will motivate him or drive him to excel. What can we do? – Gijo

Dear Gijo,

He sounds just like any other teenager, but it is time he starts to think seriously about what’s next. Talk to him about meeting a career counsellor at the earliest to help him identify his likes, dislikes, interests, aptitudes, skill sets, and his inherent personality type. This will give him clarity and help him step up.

I am doing LLB from Delhi University, but also want to do a diploma/degree in Yoga. Is it possible to do this simultaneously? – Nikhil Mishra

Dear Nikhil,

Of course, you can do a course in Yoga as well. Many institutions offer part-time/diploma/certification. Depending upon your LLB course work, you can choose what works for you, as some have compulsory classes, as basic course completion criteria. Alternatively, if it is not the diploma/degree that is the motivation, but the art and the knowledge, experience a particular form from a registered school nearby, till you have the luxury of joining a full-time programme.

I am studying in Class 8. I want to be in the Army, but my parents want me to prepare for the IAS. What do I do and for which do I start preparing? – Aditya Prakash

Dear Aditya,

I would like you to do a small experiment. Ask your father to help you meet three Army officers and three IAS officers. Speak to both sets and find out what work they do and what about it interests you more and why. Make notes and write down your observations and then have a final conversation with your parents. You have time till Class 10 to start working on the NDA exam, so don’t worry.

Disclaimer: This column provides advice, guidance and suggestions on education and careers. It is a guiding voice from a practising career counsellor.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.