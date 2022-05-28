Bring diversity into the classroom

How can universities create inclusive in-class experiences that increase diversity in the classroom?

Diversity and inclusion — can you have one without the other? | Photo Credit: Freepik

How can universities create inclusive in-class experiences that increase diversity in the classroom?

Diversity and international student experiences have become buzzwords. For the right reasons, of course. There are undeniable benefits to studying alongside people from different countries. But it begs the question — is our education system designed to meet the unique learning needs of overseas students? More importantly, diversity and inclusion — can you have one without the other?

Several factors go into the making of an outstanding student experience — a transparent admission process, a seamless onboarding, campus facilities, financial aid, in-class experience, out-of-class learning, career assistance and so on. How universities can create inclusive and transformational in-class experiences for their overseas students?

Translate lectures

Even if an international student is fluent in the language spoken at the institution, they might still be at a disadvantage. The cultural differences might be overwhelming, and they might struggle from a lack of context and miss small but significant details.

While it is not possible to translate every lecture into multiple languages, one can still consider helping overseas students by having important points translated into their native language and shared in real-time (through learning apps or in-class tablets) or before class (through pre-class videos). Using lecture-capture technology, in-class lectures can be recorded, translated into multiple languages and shared with students to watch and decipher at their own pace.

Multiple perspectives

One example of facilitating dialogue to develop multiple perspectives came when we asked an American student to negotiate a peace deal with a classmate from Syria. By drawing on examples and values from their own unique cultures, these students engaged in a meaningful intercultural dialogue. It helped them step into each other's shoes and, in doing so, develop a much more profound understanding of the values, beliefs, and cultures that frame their thoughts and ideas.

While universities often tout their commitment to diversity, the sad reality is that this is not articulated adequately in the curriculum. Seldom does academia feature non-western voices and perspectives. How can we expect to engage students from South Korea, Ethiopia, or Belize when the curriculum does not cover alternative voices and multicultural perspectives? When students' cultures, experiences, and perceptions are valued, they will be better prepared to participate and contribute.

The writer is Vice President – Administration, SP Jain School of Global Management