Brighten future prospects

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I will complete my Bachelor’s in Economics next year. I want to pursue a Master’s in Political Science and work in research. What is the scope? Also, my father feels it is not worth going abroad to study Political Science. – Meenakshi

Dear Meenakshi, An M.A in Political Science from a good university can assure many high-paying job opportunities: a Political Consultant, a Government Affairs Director, a PR Specialist, a Political Scientist, an Intelligence Analyst, or a Policy Analyst. You can also branch into research across specific fields such as Public Administration, Comparative Politics, Domestic Policy, and International Relations. Studying abroad offers an unparalleled opportunity for Political Science majors to deepen their understanding of both domestic and international politics. Just living in another country gives you an opportunity to observe, watch and get a real-time taste of their politics, policies, and the way their government is organised and exercises power.

I am a Finance and Law enthusiast, so I planned to do CA along with B.Com. But, I did not get a seat in the top colleges. So, I joined B.Com integrated with US CMA and tried to prepare for CA privately. I lost interest in that course as well. Now I am 22 and working as an audit assistant. I am preparing for CA Intermediate and CAT simultaneously, but don’t have enough time due to my workload. What should I do? – Parvati

Dear Parvati, What do you want to do, eventually? Finance, Law, Auditing, CA or MBA? Why didn’t you try again to pursue Law? These are tough courses and it can take a few attempts to get the right score and institution of your choice. You seem confused and overwhelmed. Take a break, clear your mind, and first identify what you want to really pursue. If it is CA, then prepare for it. If it is Law and Finance, so be it. If it is MBA then work towards that. Please don’t do a course to please people around you. Meet a qualified consultant and do a comprehensive personality and career profile. Think peacefully and calmly. You have time on your side.

I am 25 with a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Physics and Maths, and preparing for UPSC exams. I wish to transition to a full-time career in Sports (most likely badminton). My parents are okay as long as I can sustain myself. Is this transition possible? – Tejas

Dear Tejas, Of course it is possible, given that the mean average age of male players in the badminton world ranking increased from 23.7+/- 3.2 years in 1994 to 26.3 +/- 4.4 years in 2020. However, what is the level of success that you are currently experiencing, in terms of a national and/or an international ranking or a rating to become a full-time badminton player at 25? The peak age today is around 27-30 years, but most national associations do not accept new players who are above 20 years old because it is too late to prepare them for the international circuit. How will you keep yourself financially afloat with life and family commitments that will also start increasing? Tournaments assure rankings and prize money. Do you have any government funding or sponsorships? Do you play in a professional league like India Premier Badminton League, or, do you have plans to start a training and a coaching space? Put these together in a pros and cons list and make an informed choice.

I am currently doing my final year in B.Sc Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology and am planning to do M.Sc in this field. Are there higher study opportunities, in this field, in Tamil Nadu?

Unfortunately, there is no higher course information available right now after a M.Sc in Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology. MBBS students with a good NEET score can do an MD. Employment opportunities are lucrative both in India and overseas. You can also explore being a lecturer in a university in India and abroad.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.