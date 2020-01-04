Brew a career

Coffee is one of the second most consumed beverages in the world. Now, imagine the economic potential in that one fact. According to E-Imports, in the U.S. alone, about 50% of the population drinks coffee in some form, and independent coffee shops equal $12 billion in annual sales.

This throws the door open to multiple career opportunities from production to retail. To deal with this demand, Araku Coffee, a speciality, certified organic luxury global Indian coffee brand, has been offering courses covering various skills.

The Coffee Skills Programme consists of six different modules: Introduction to Coffee, which is available at one level, and five specialist modules: Barista Skills, Brewing, Green Coffee, Roasting, and Sensory Skills. Each of the specialist modules is available at three different levels — Foundation, Intermediate, and Professional, with points attached at every stage. Each course (ranging from one to three days) offers a certificate. A diploma is offered once students garner 100 points.

Baristas to boardrooms

Araku Originals Coffee Campus has now become the first in the country to receive global accreditation as an SCA (Speciality Coffee Association) Premier Training Campus in Hyderabad.

“Coffee is a complex beverage and there’s so much that goes into creating a good coffee — the perfect soil, the perfect terroir, the perfect climate, and meticulously carrying out each step from seed to cup. This makes way for a lot of opportunities that people can explore when it comes to a career in coffee,” explains Sherri Johns, Head Judge, and Mentor, Araku Coffee, who teaches Barista and Sensory at the campus currently. “Our team at Araku Coffee consists of agricultural scientists, coffeeologists, organic farming experts, quality controllers, coffee mentors, master roasters, master brewers, baristas, and so on... so there are a lot of possibilities that one can explore when it comes to a speciality coffee like ours.”

Speaking about the future of the industry, Johns feels it is really promising. “Independent shops and cafes are springing up throughout the country with Bengaluru being the hotbed of activity. The expansion of the coffee industry has a lot to do with people becoming increasingly aware of what they’re consuming and looking for better coffee than they’ve been drinking in the past.”

Introduction to Coffee

A foundation course suitable for everyone from enthusiasts to beginning professionals.

Barista Skills: Practical skills you need behind the espresso bar: learn how to set your grinder, milk techniques and latte art, health and safety, customer service, and basic business practices.

Brewing: Provides hands-on learning on grind profiles, brewing methods, measuring coffee strength and charting a coffee’s extraction.

Green Coffee: Coffee production, processing, grading, shipping, storage, arrival at the destination, as well as coffee contracts and portfolio management.

Sensory Skills: Investigates the way we perceive what we taste, how to evaluate coffee’s natural characteristics, and implementing this knowledge in business.

Roasting: Includes roast cycle, roast levels, identifying defects, the physical changes that beans undergo during the roasting process, as well as workspace management.