Break the limits of design

Aerospace engineering a multi-billion commercially-driven industry. It places increasingly high importance on the design and build of new, more efficient aircraft. It’s the reason why projects like E-Fan X — the launch of new hybrid-electrical technology to power aircraft — is the future of aerospace. By the same token, it explains why Airbus are retiring the superjumbo jet due to plummeting sales. It’s an interesting and exciting time to be an aerospace engineer, and this does not just stop at Earth-bound craft.

Here are some questions you may have pertaining to aerospace engineering:

How does this relate to space?

Aerospace engineering is rocket science! Cutting-edge technology is equally applicable to space systems. You would work as part of a team, with each person bringing their own specialities — whether that is in fluid mechanics, flight dynamics, system modelling, electronic engineering, materials, or structural engineering. It’s an interdisciplinary profession at its core.

What qualities does an aerospace engineer have?

Companies within the sector are seeking employees who are both well-rounded engineers, but also individuals. It’s about being able to masterfully transfer that expert knowledge and apply it in different areas. It’s about solving new and ever-complex engineering challenges.

If you have an enquiring mind, and are fascinated by the intricacy and details of a puzzle, then you are ideally suited to a career in aerospace engineering. We are analysts at heart. So you might investigate data from a new component and then spot trends or patterns that reveal the underlying properties which operate the device. This thoroughness, whether designing a new system or evaluating an existing one, is what an aerospace engineer does — investigating until you are absolutely sure. It’s a critical skill.

Why is the safety aspect of engineering so important?

An aerospace engineer works on safety critical components. Essentially, you are designing and building systems that are aimed at keeping people safe. So, in the case of some aircraft components, failure could result in serious injury — sometimes fatal. A dedicated approach is needed to ensure each design you’ve been working on are as comprehensive, and meticulously understood, as they possibly can be.

Why are communication skills so important for an engineer?

As with any workplace, engineering is no different. You need to get along with many people from all many different nationalities, cultures and work sectors.

A rapport-driven approach is absolutely necessary which is why aerospace engineers need to be excellent communicators. So if you’re working on a project, you need to be aware of the non-engineers in the room. This could involve a senior management within a company, or just plain-speaking with colleagues over lunch. Being audience aware is highly important.

When putting forward new ideas, you should always be able to explain the engineering concepts in a way that is accessible and understood by everyone — regardless of their technical knowledge. And that’s a real skill.

If I am interested in studying aerospace engineering what should I do next?

Aerospace engineering jobs are among some of the most challenging and rewarding you can find in industry. A degree in aerospace engineering is solid and sensible way of reaching this sector.

Aerospace graduates are in high demand across a range of companies, both within and outside of the aerospace sector. The automotive sector, for example, is an area that is always keen to recruit students with an aerospace degree precisely because they are seen as excellent all-round designers. The interdisciplinary nature of an aerospace degree means that employers appreciate that they are likely to possess those high-quality communication skills that are required to be successful.

Aerospace engineering is a truly exciting and challenging field of study. It offers excellent opportunities to learn about new and novel technology. If you are an aspiring aerospace engineering student you should be attracted to the challenge ahead — testing and breaking the existing limits of design.

The writer is University Teacher in Robotics, Admissions Tutor for Aerospace Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK.