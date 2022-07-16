Boost your confidence

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I am currently studying in Class 12 with Humanities. I aspire to become a lawyer but also wish to do something in the field of psychology. How can I go about it? - Vanshika

Dear Vanshika,

The combination of these two subjects is becoming popular. While some colleges offer these subjects as an additional course, others have integrated psychology as a subject in their LLB degree itself. The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) — Bengaluru; ICFAI, and Symbiosis Law schools in India offer compulsory subjects in Law and Psychology. You could also do a Master’s in Psychology post your BA LLB. Clinical or Forensic Psychology are the best-known courses for their in-depth knowledge to help strengthen your legal base.

I completed B.Tech. in Petroleum Engineering (major in Downstream) in 2016. I qualified for the GATE 2017 in Petroleum Engineering. Then I completed M.Tech in Modelling and Simulation from Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune in 2019. Now I am pretty confused about what to do next and worried about my future. – Sanjay

Dear Sanjay,

What is it that you want to do? What was the rationale to these courses? What are you most passionate about? Employment opportunities post M.Tech (M&S) are most likely to come from R&D centres and analysis organisations across defence, industrial offices, government, academic and other such sectors. Does research interest you? You could perhaps do your Ph.D .or get into research and computing-oriented support positions in research and analysis across an array of organisations? You could also find openings in the IT industry if you have exceptional problem solving and programming skills.

I am doing my second year VHSC course with Agriculture as an optional subject. If I pursue a graduation in Agriculture, would it be a sound option in terms of career prospects? – Veda

Dear Veda,

There is a lot of scope with Agriculture today. Depending on what makes you happy, you could pursue Agriculture Research Sciences and eventually become a subject matter specialist across Krishi Vigyan Kendras, or an agriculture officer, a farm manager, a plantation manager, a research officer or even an officer in quality assurance and related fields. You could also join a bank, a fertilizer manufacturing firm, any food-based MNCs, a food technology or a seed manufacturing company, join a State Agricultural University (SAU), or a Government research institute.

I am pursuing B.Sc. (Maths, Statistics, Computer Science). I have very low confidence and have stage fright. How can I overcome this and boost my confidence? Also, how can I improve my spoken English skills? – Vinamra

Dear Vinamra,

Practice, Practice, Practice!!! A little improvement every day across spoken English will build your self-confidence and help build your public presence and persona. Turn the negative self-chatter in your head into positive thoughts, use affirmations, and get a coach, a mentor, or a counsellor who can help build your self-esteem and help recreate a positive body image. Visualise your success and be mindful that you might make mistakes and it is okay to make them but learn from them. Practice meditation and do some deep breathing every time you feel nervous and anxious. For English — immerse yourself into the language and watch news, debates, TED talks, and movies, make a vocabulary of useful words, have conversations only in English and relax and soak yourself with self-love. You will get there eventually but be patient and kind to yourself.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.