Boost creativity with immersive education

Students who are creative are better able to handle problems in their personal and professional lives. Learning is most effective when communication and collaboration are encouraged. This is where immersive technologies come into play, as they allow students to communicate not just with their peers and teachers but also with their surroundings. For example, a VR-based interactive tour of real historic locales contrasts greatly with a dry history lesson about heritage buildings. Even in higher education, where spatial visualisation and mental manipulation are key skills in disciplines like Engineering or Architecture, instructors struggle to explain concepts like projection or regeneration of solids, and students have trouble visualising a three-dimensional space. This issue is the result of current teaching methods rather than aptitude and can be resolved using platforms anchored in VR.

Digital technologies range from production software (such as Photoshop), and video games to wearable technology, and even social networking apps that allow interaction with content (such as Wikispace). Digital tools make brainstorming easier and encourage original approaches to tackling problems. While research has shown that emerging technologies, particularly in interactive learning environments, have a favourable influence on students’ creativity, problems such as an unclear implementation procedure, a lack of information on the study design, and an insufficient measurement process have hampered their integration into the curriculum.

Novel approaches

Innovation and creativity are closely related to learning and knowledge. Yet, several studies have shown a negative correlation when it comes to academic scores and creativity measuring. In order to guarantee academic achievement, educators must incorporate alternate and adaptable techniques as part of instruction and evaluation to address evolving requirements. Students will be trapped in a system of failure when they enter the workforce if educators are unable to create novel and creative approaches to teaching and assessment criteria. How a student learns influences the internalisations of those lessons in his/her long-term memory. The use of immersive virtual reality helps promote better retention and learning.

Educators must have a clear vision, knowledge, and comprehension of what creativity is. When evaluating the originality or value of an idea, creativity is a relative trait and one of the perspectives from an educator’s point of view. But it is important to take into account the student’s perspective as well. Since creativity in education emphasises the growth of thinking and cognitive abilities, it becomes more about the process than the output.

Teachers in California used 360° videos to immerse students in war-torn Syria followed by a video conference with a group of refugees. This not only helped the students challenge assumptions but also come up with more empathic and diverse observations. Concepts such as calculating volume or deriving the centre of gravity in geometry using emerging technologies and digital instructional tools resulted in increased learning motivation and performance.

Innovation and creativity are becoming more and more crucial to the growth of the knowledge society of the 21st century. The creative and inventive use of new technology by learners in their daily lives can support both formal and informal learning and have a positive spillover effect by promoting and increasing lifelong learning. The idea of creativity as a universal skill that everyone can learn must be encouraged to unlock the potential of the youth.

The writer is the co-founder of iNeuron