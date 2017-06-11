Music and karaoke apps

Music is an essential part of our lives. It can lift our spirits up, induce nostalgia, provide motivation… the list goes on. And it is always much more fun if you can sing along your favourite song. Here are some apps that will help you discover new music and engage with it in novel ways.

Jango Radio

If you like exploring the work of new music artistes or like staying up-to-date with your favourite ones, you’ll love this app. It creates custom stations for users based on the artistes they like. It gives you free access to hundreds of curated stations based on different genres such as Hip-Hop, Indie Dance Hits, Top 100, and so on, which can be further fine-tuned. Users can also save their customised stations and share them with friends on Facebook. (http://bit.ly/2sWrJ7G)

Karaoke Sing – Record

Do you like singing and are looking for a chance to showcase your talent to the whole world? This basic app can help you do this from the comfort of your home. It comprises a comprehensive database of songs which is updated everyday. It allows users to sing as well as record their rendition of the song they have chosen. At the end, the app scores your attempt. It is best to use this app for practising before you move on to the next level. (http://bit.ly/2r4OQAu)

Fusic -Sing, Dance & Karaoke

This is a more sophisticated app that helps users to collaborate with friends and people from across the world to create video mashups of their favourite songs. It comprises three options — Discover, Sing and My Stage. Other options include Lobby, Top hits, Pop, Latin, Brazilian and R&B. The videos you work on can be found in the My Stage section. Users can also track how many people have watched their video and liked them. (http://bit.ly/2r8hhZi)