Bon app-etit

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended that academic sessions for freshers and already enrolled students may begin in September and August respectively. Staying on track and being organised and confident is crucial to be successful in the college admissions process. Here are some college prep apps that will help you stay informed, organised and up-to-date for college admissions.

Cambly

For students moving to a metropolis from a smaller city, the communication barrier is the first impediment in adapting to the new culture. The app, which provides on-demand access to English tutors over video chat, can help ease that. focuses exclusively on English, and gives you the opportunity to practice your skills by interacting directly with native language tutors.

bSafe

With students coming to metro cities, safety becomes one of the major concerns while they are away from their family. bSafe is a personal safety app that allows you to create your own security network, take care of each other by receiving SOS alarms when your loved ones are in trouble and viewing friends’ locations on the map, stream and automatically recording emergency video and much more.

GoCheck India

This app lets you search for Indian colleges and their courses and apply for admission through a one-click application form. Browse through programme syllabus, college fees, get college admission updates, entrance exam alerts, college jobs, photos, review and rating to decide which college/course you want to apply to. Courses are classified by diploma, certificate, undergraduate, dual degree, integrated, postgraduate, doctorate, fellowship, vocational and competitive exams.

Ridlr

Plan your journey in a new city with the exact timings of the next bus, train or metro rail . It gives real-time information on bus, metro and train timings, with cancellations, delays and alternative suggestions for transport. Timetables can be downloaded and used without an Internet connection. The app also allows you to buy DMRC Airport Line Metro ticket, Mumbai Metro (SKIIIP) tickets, BEST Mumbai bus tickets, NMMT AC bus tickets, MBMT bus tickets on select routes as well as recharge BEST pass, and Mumbai metro smart card.