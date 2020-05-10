Bon app-etit

E-learning is convenient. It gives us the opportunity to study whenever, wherever, with the help of a mere gadget and Internet connection. However, over the past few months it has become obvious that it is the future. Here are two apps to explore more.

eCareerpoint

This learning initiative by Career Point, Kota, includes live interactive classes, video lectures, live seminars, online books, and more for anyone preparing for engineering, medical entrances and K12 exams. The app integrates classroom teaching with technology so that you can learn at your own pace, according to your needs. It also comprises online test series through which you can evaluate your knowledge. (https://bit.ly/2Ww8jqH)

Quizlet

Flashcards have been part of learning. However, due to their sheer number for each subject, it was not always the practical solution. This is where Quizlet comes into the picture. The app makes learning social studies, history, science and other subjects extremely simple. It also allows you to learn languages such as French, German, Chinese, Spanish, and others and test yourself. The prepared flashcards can also be shared with friends and teachers. (https://bit.ly/3fhJKXb)