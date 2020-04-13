Bon app-etit

There is nothing better than curling up next to a window with a good book and maybe a cup of tea, especially now that the entire world has come to a standstill. Be it good fiction that transports us to another world, or a biographical novel that inspires, reading a book will always educate us. Here are two apps that will help you find books of various genres.

Scribd

There over a million books of different categories such as adventure, romance, fantasy, mystery, horror, and so on. Scribd also has a wide variety of magazines from news, lifestyle and health to sports, gardening and video games. Most of these books and magazines come with an audio feature too. If the user is interested in music, there are sheet music selections that comprise musical genres, instruments and difficulty levels from classics to contemporary. Medical reports, case studies, academic dissertations and even government reports can also be found here.

Wattpad

The app has books and magazines in over 50 languages. Apart from comedy, science fiction and mystery, it also has young adult fiction books, classics and action. If you are a budding writer and want your stories to reach the world, the app lets you upload them online and you can get your stories looked over by multimedia entertainment companies. Want to upload just fanfiction? That is also possible. You can also meet budding writers, share stories, comments and inspire each other.