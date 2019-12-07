Bon App-etit

The year is coming to an end and for some of us, this might be a chance to look back with pride at everything we have achieved. However, for others, this might not be the case. If the year was filled with troubles and failures, then, it is time to start the new year with better focus and mindfulness. Here are two apps that will help you.

Stop, breathe & think

It is important to de-stress, sleep well and build confidence in life to live better. This app helps with such meditation sessions. You can also track your mood every day, thus ensuring your emotional well-being. There are meditation sessions for beginners and experienced people, apart from yoga and acupressure videos. The lessons help reduce stress, sleep better, tame anxiety and breathe mindfully. It also includes mindfulness techniques developed specifically for college students.

bit.ly/2sJ3TS6

Soulvana

With sessions on meditation and healing, Soulvana helps users find relief from anxiety and stress and develop strong mental health. It also connects users with thousands of people who are part of the app to discuss and hold sessions on improving mental health and discussing mindfulness. Soulvana comes with guided meditation sessions, sound therapy and advice from the best therapists and teachers from across the world.

bit.ly/2DFv5n0