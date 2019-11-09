Bon app etit

Most of us do not think much about backing up the files and data on our phones till disaster strikes. Even the most careful among us might drop our phones, or worse, it might get stolen. In such cases, if there has been no backup, months or years of data will be lost. Here are two apps that will ensure such a tragedy does not occur.

This app lets users backup contacts, music, documents, files and even videos to a cloud location. The feature to arrange all the data chronologically is also available on G Cloud. The app allows automatic upload whenever WiFi is available due to which there is no need to constantly worry about backup. The extensive features also includes migrating of data from one device to another with merely a tap. (http://bit.ly/2NEznj6)

Apart from backing up important data, Resilio Sync also lets you transfer files, especially large ones, from one device to another, be it contacts, photos, videos or documents. A special feature this backup appa has is that it lets users connect devices too, which means you can access files on your laptop while working on your phone. Resilio Sync does not come with a storage limit and also encrypts all files during transfer. The app allows sharing of files among contacts too. (http://bit.ly/2C9gD5I)