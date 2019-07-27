Apps that help you sleep better

Most of us spend the moments before dozing off at night scrolling through our social media accounts or reading about the happenings of the day across the world. However, most doctors opine that this affects the quality and number of hours of our sleep. Here are some apps that will help us sleep better.

This smart alarm clock tracks your sleep patterns from bedtime till morning and creates a detailed analysis with the app. It generates daily sleep graphs, detailed sleep statistics and carefully selected alarm melodies, which will help you wake up without the shock of a loud alarm. The sleep statistics will inform you how deep your sleep was, and how to improve it. You can also create a customisable wake-up window of up to 90 minutes. There are sleep notes which will inform you how drinking coffee, eating late or working out affects your night’s rest. (http://bit.ly/2y4uNTN)

Do you need lullabies to fall asleep? Then, this app might work for you. Not only does it track your sleep, it also plays nature lullabies such as sea, chants, whales, and so on, with binaural tones for you to rest well. It has contact-less ultrasonic sleep tracking capabilities which will ensure you don’t need to keep your phone on the bed for it to track your sleep. It also records your sleep talk and snoring so that you can track them. Apart from that, it tracks sleep respiration such as sleep phaser, oximetry or sonar. (http://bit.ly/2Z4pqA0)

Not only does this app track your sleep, but it also lets you know how much credit or debit sleep you have. It tracks your nightly sleep periods with whatever gaps that happened in between. Upon tracking your sleep, the app creates at least 25 graphs mentioning different aspects of your sleep. It allows you to save screenshots of these graphs and statistics in case you want to share the same with your medical professionals, family or friends. Sleepmeter also lets you track sleep quality and dreams and wake you up with the gentlest sounds. (http://bit.ly/2Sx7StP)