Bon app-etit

You are just out of school and into college. Things can be overwhelming, and the assignments seem endless. Irrespective of whether you are a fresher, final-year college student, or a PhD candidate, here are some apps that will help you research topics and write comprehensive papers.

This app has content from 10 research fields and comprises thousands of academic papers. Researchers help you find necessary papers by using filters, notifications and bookmark libraries. It also adds more than 35,000 papers a week, by working with publishers. The app has over 8,00,000 researchers from 180 countries associated with it, thus providing you access to important papers published across the world. The app has a feature that lets you see trending papers in your area of interest and also lets you share the content with colleagues and friends through email or other such mediums. (http://bit.ly/2Yt4Jgh)

The free app uses various features to select, analyse and evaluate the credibility of different papers and studies, which is a necessary, yet tedious task, especially when you have a lot of papers to go through. It also finds out how the data for the study was collected and how researchers came to the final conclusion. The app also contains easy references and necessary guidelines for qualitative, social and quantitative research. It comprises useful tips, citation rules and notes regarding research processes that will help you progress, in your work. (http://bit.ly/2E8Y5UH)

This app simplifies the methodology used to collect content for the papers you intend to write. The app features include — what is social research, social science research methodology, variables, measurements, research process, APA Style Guide, APSA Style Guide, ASA Style Citations, Quantitative Research, Qualitative Research, and so on. It has comprehensive papers of various research fields and also has the feature to disseminate information in the form of presentation, for better viewing. The app also helps you pursue new subjects that interest you, by providing details on how to work on them. (http://bit.ly/2Vz6NX3)