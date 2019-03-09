Bon App-etit

Most of us are either in class or studying or in front of our laptops — basically leading an extremely sedentary life. Therefore, it is important that we eat healthy and allot at least 30 minutes per day to do some exercise. Here are some apps that will motivate you to workout:

J&J Official 7 Minute Workout

Available in Android and iOS, this app creates a workout for you, based on your current fitness and health conditions. It has 72 exercises and 22 pre-set workouts, which range from seven to 32 minutes. You can create your own workout based on the exercises and intensity you prefer, and also control the music and audio available in your phone through the app. Apart from these functions, the app also reminds you on a daily basis about working out and will send alerts about inactivity. (https://bit.ly/1Z7rGlb)

Fooducate Healthy Weight Loss & Calorie Counter

This app ensures you diet comprises healthy food. Once you enter your daily food intake, it will let you track your daily calories, thus making sure that you do not overeat. Free health and diet tips from health professionals are also available. You can scan the barcode of your food products and find out ingredients in the package, such as trans fats, artificial sweeteners, and so on. The app also takes into account food allergies, while giving you suggestions on healthy food. In addition, Fooducate has a pet section that chooses healthy food for your cats and dogs. (http://bit.ly/2Tw6WZv)

Freeletics

The exercises in this app are catered to reducing body weight and gaining muscle mass. It has various workouts that range from 10 to 30 minutes, and require no equipment. So, you can exercise anywhere. Freeletics lets you choose your sessions on the basis of your availability, and helps create a plan based on your schedule. It also has tutorials on how to exercise right, in order to avoid injuries. Most of the workouts are high-intensity interval training exercises. The app also comes with a fitness planner that will track your progress. You can connect to other users and exchange tips and workouts. (http://bit.ly/2NGMeAQ)