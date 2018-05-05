bon app-Etit

Math All Levels Quiz Game

Whether you want to test your mathematics proficiency or improve it, this application will definitely boost your interest in the subject. It features math trivia quizzes with five levels of difficulty. The faster you answer, the more points you score. However, if you give three incorrect answers, you will have to start from the beginning. If you get stuck in the game, you can choose from three different options to seek help: remove two wrong answers using the 50:50 option, swap the question with another one, or seek a friend’s help. (http://bit.ly/2w89uCL)

FxGuru: Movie FX Director

Who doesn’t like playing a few harmless pranks? While some indulge in this all around the year, others save it for April 1. If you are looking for innovative ideas for your next shenanigan, this app can help. It features various special effects and cinematic filters that are divided into various categories such as Horror and Terror, SciFi and Fantasy, and more. These can be added to your videos. And after that, as the app developers say, the only limit is your imagination! So, how about recreating a scene from the latest Avengers?(http://bit.ly/2w8jA6G)

Tic Tac Toe

Do you like playing Tic Tac Toe? Thanks to this app, you will no longer have to worry about having a pen or paper. It features single player as well as multi-player modes. However, there is a slight twist to the game. It allows the players to set the map dimension and increase the grid size to up to 11x11. The graphics are quite good and the ‘X’ and ‘O’ symbols have a glow effect. The multi-player mode can be played with another friend on the same screen or online. This app also features four other games: Bubble Shooter, Draw Lines, Hex Puzzle and Block Tower. The only annoying aspect is the full-screen ads that pop up often. (http://bit.ly/2I9yy0J)