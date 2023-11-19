Boardgame developed by students approaches sex education in a fun way

November 19, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

“You are travelling by the Metro when you witness a passenger being verbally harassed by another passenger. What do you do?”

“You are travelling on public transport when an elderly co-passenger fixes your clothes without asking, saying that it was looking inappropriate. What do you do?”

This boardgame, designed for adolescents, is replete with content one would not ordinarily find in products for this age-group. Conceptualised and designed as a live-action project by a group of students of the Anant Fellowship in Built Environment at Anant National University, Ahmedabad, Birds and Bees includes two boardgames and a handbook. One of them is Consensify, a quiz-and-strategy-based boardgame that aims to gamify conversations about sexuality, gender and everything else that falls under the awkward umbrella of adolescence. The project was spearheaded by Sohini Sengupta, with support from Sumeet Rodge and Abiodun Segun.

November 19 is World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse, when the spotlight is placed on the trauma of child sexual abuse and the action that can be taken to prevent it.

Through a fun lens

Consensify aims to sensitise teenagers in the age group of 14 to 17 on consent and boundaries in a light and accessible way. “In our primary research, we realised that parents and teachers were keen on educating young people about safety and respect,” says Sengupta.

As part of the groundwork, the students conducted primary research in the urban centres of Kolkata, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and interviews in Nigeria, to understand the similarities and differences in stressors and problem areas in the global south. The findings indicated that, owing to the lack of a sex education curriculum mandate in the country, peer learning is an important part of adolescent education on matters concerning sex, sexuality, and gender identity.

“We found that the fact that the Indian Penal Code criminalises consenting minors engaging in sexual activities has often made it difficult for trainers to conduct workshops or courses on safe sexual practices or contraception,” says Sengupta. While there has been some effort in period literacy, the research suggested that those who are brought up as boys are often left to educate themselves about their bodies, amidst stigma, biases and misinformation. While there is a blanket understanding of good touch and bad touch, the concept of body autonomy and the nuances of consent are not fully understood.

Game play

Consensify is a three-to-six-player boardgame typically meant to be played in a school setting. “It could be a precursor to a sex education workshop or an alternative way to having conversations with an aide or guiding teacher,” explains Sengupta. Players use both luck and strategy to navigate through situations that involve general knowledge and collaborative decisions. The intent is to sow the seeds for conversations that students can carry forward at their own pace, ask questions, and research to get a better understanding. The game also tries to inculcate an understanding of trauma response.

“Apart from a snakes-and-ladders inspired board game on STIs and a good-touch-bad-touch interactive doll, the Indian market does not currently have a product on the lines of Consensify,” says Sengupta.

Sengupta’s future plans include getting grants and funding to take the project forward. She also aims to conduct thorough market research before launching it. “I am looking to collaborate with counsellors, teachers and relevant organisations to make this project a larger platform for alternative sex education tools in India,” she says. An interactive online game is also on the cards.

“We are grateful to our mentor, Dr. Subhalaxmi Mohapatra, for her inputs and guidance,” concludes Sengupta.