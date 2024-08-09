GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bharatesh Institute of Technology to partner with Belagavi start-ups to offer hands-on experience

The new college in Basavana Kudachi village will offer under-graduate courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Information Science

Updated - August 09, 2024 10:29 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 10:28 am IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Bharatesh Education Trust address a press conference about the new engineering college — Bharatesh Institute of Technology — in Belagavi on May 23, 2024.

Members of Bharatesh Education Trust address a press conference about the new engineering college — Bharatesh Institute of Technology — in Belagavi on May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Belagavi-based Bharatesh Institute of Technology (BIT) will forge a strategic partnership with Belagavi Start-ups Association (BSA). The partnership aims to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry exposure for BIT students.

BIT has become the first engineering college in this part of Karnataka to forge such a partnership even before starting its first batch, which is joining this academic year.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed on August 5. Through this partnership, BIT’s Innovation, Incubation, and Entrepreneurship Centre will provide support to several promising start-ups, including various start-ups that were founded or supported in Belagavi.

BIT will offer around 2,000 sq ft of working space to BSA companies on its campus and attach up to eight interns. This will help BIT students with hands-on experience and guest lectures. It will help bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The new college in Basavana Kudachi village will offer under-graduate courses in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Information Science.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / engineering colleges / startups / economy, business and finance

