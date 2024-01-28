Better prospects for ethno-veterinary studies and research

January 28, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST

Recently, the practice of ethno-veterinary medicines (EVM), and its validation and research, are acquiring momentum across the world. EVM is intended to protect livestock health and prevent management errors due to the use of traditional and indigenous knowledge systems such as Ayurveda, herbal medicine, acupuncture and so on.

Ethno-veterinary research across the world mainly focuses on Ayurveda and herbal medicine practices for the cure of livestock and poultry diseases without any side-effects. This is because the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, anthelmintics and other veterinary medicines has led to such medication entering the food chain through milk, meat, eggs and other animal-sourced foods, which may in turn cause anti-microbial resistance in human beings. This is emerging as one of the major health threats, which will affect millions by 2050. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) have suggested appropriate management measures and treatment protocols to counteract this. Ethno-veterinary practices have been suggested as a way to promote sustainable livestock production. This, in turn, will reduce the AMR issues and assure appropriate quality standards as envisaged by the Food Safety and Standards Act, Codex, USDFA, EU standards, and so on.

Opportunities for EVM

While ethno-veterinary practices were highly traditional and limited to traditional healers, the sector has emerged as an important one during the last three decades. Many courses related to the practice, validation and research of EVM are available in India and abroad. Many programmes are oriented towards providing upskilling and capacity-building for traditional healers, veterinarians, para-veterinarians and scientists. The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana; the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru; the Rajiv Gandhi institute of Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram; the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS); the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU); the Karnataka Veterinary and Fisheries University and other agricultural, veterinary and fisheries universities, are conducting stakeholder-based validatory research.

Courses

GADVASU, KVASU and TANUVAS offer postgraduate diploma/certificate programmes for Veterinary graduates to promote EVM in their treatment regime. GADVASU offers capacity-building and skill development programmes for those who have passed Class 12 and graduates to help popularise the concept among farming communities. Certificate, Diploma and B.Voc, programmes are also available for graduates and students who have completed Class 12.

Across the world, several American, English, Australian, European and Japanese universities are promoting ethno-veterinary research. These include University of Connecticut, the U.S.; the University of Western Australia, in Sydney; the University of Edinburgh, Bristol, Reading, and Nottingham in the U.K., the Wageningen University in The Netherlands, the University of Pretoria, South Africa among others.

Opportunities

At a time when organic and natural farming practices are acquiring momentum, opportunities for ethno-veterinary scientists are rising. Fish and shrimp production require technicians to practise scientific management practices. There are opportunities for R&D in companies that manufacture medicines, milk unions and research centres. The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Anand, is working to develop appropriate formulations for dairy. The Veterinary College and Research Centre, Namakkal, and Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is involved in promoting ethno-veterinary practices in livestock and poultry.

The writer is Professor, Transdisciplinary University of Health Sciences and Technology, Bengaluru. E mail-tpsethu2000@gmail.com