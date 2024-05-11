Benefits of transnational education for Indian students

With globalisation at an all-time high, more students are inclined to study abroad. For Indian students who dare to dream big, the whole world is now an expansive classroom, unrestricted by geography. Transnational Education (TNE) has catalysed a significant shift in the way young Indians are approaching advanced studies.

Global partnerships

The booming demand for TNE in India is fuelled by aspirations for global exposure, specialised knowledge, and better career prospects. Students are attracted not just by the prestigious degree, but also by how a global education hones their skills while opening their eyes to diverse perspectives. This demand has resulted in fruitful partnerships between Indian institutions and global universities, fostering an ecosystem where credit transfers, and joint degree programmes and integrated degree courses are the norm.

While a 2022-23 report by QS India said that more than 1.2 million Indian students are enrolled in international universities, a Times Higher Education report stated that, in 2022, the number of Indian students in the U.K. was second, after China. As per the University Grants Commission (UGC), more than 100,000 students were enrolled in TNE programmes in 2022-23. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with twice as many students predicted to enroll in the next three years.

Indian universities are capitalising on their expertise in sectors such as Engineering, Information Technology, and Management to collaborate with global institutions. Amity University, Alliance University, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, JAGSoM, Universal Business School, MET Institute of Management, and St. Xavier’s College (Bengaluru) are some of the institutes that have entered into partnerships with foreign institutions. The U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia continue to be the top choices for Indian students, while partnerships in countries like Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, and Singapore are also on the rise.

The rise of TNE has unlocked opportunities for students from small towns and marginalised communities who were forced to abandon their dreams because of financial or geographical constraints. However, currently, TNE is concentrated in Delhi-NCR and some districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Greater Mumbai, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. But there is significant potential for development in other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim.

The true value of these programmes extends beyond the tangible benefit of dual qualifications. Here are a few:

International exposure: Learning alongside peers from diverse backgrounds fosters cultural sensitivity, global awareness, and refined communication skills, qualities prized by today’s employers.

Specialised knowledge: Access to cutting-edge curricula and faculty from overseas universities enables students to specialise in niche fields and acquire industry-relevant expertise.

Improved employability: Combining a foreign degree with an Indian academic foundation grants graduates a competitive edge in the global job market.

Regulatory tailwinds

Recognising TNE’s potential, the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have implemented supportive regulatory changes that have simplified approval processes, allowed international degrees to be delivered via partnerships, and promoted blended learning models. Ed-tech organisations are also facilitating pathways such as credit transfers, dual degrees, integrated degrees and so on that draw on both local and global perspectives.

This is a win-win situation for Indian students and institutions. The former get easy and affordable access to globally recognised degrees, while the latter elevate their global reputation and attract diverse talent. The larger economic advantage of increased foreign exchange inflow and the creation of highly skilled graduates is a bonus.

TNE is much more than just an academic trend; it has become a platform for global achievement. By facilitating international education within the country, TNE empowers students and gives wings to their dreams.

The writer is Founder and CEO, DegreeLabs Limited.