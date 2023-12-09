Benefits of student exchange programmes

December 09, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

In today’s interconnected world, the value of international exposure and cultural exchange cannot be overstated. Student exchange programmes have evolved as potent drivers of personal development, global understanding, and academic performance. Over the years, global involvement in student exchange programmes has significantly increased. What are some of the benefits

Enhancing cultural awareness: One of the most significant advantages is the capacity to broaden participants’ views by exposing them to various cultures and ideas. According to a survey by AFS Intercultural Programmes, 91% of programme alumni reported having a stronger appreciation for diverse cultures as a result of their exchange experience. Increased cultural awareness promotes tolerance and global understanding.

Academic excellence and skill development: Despite concerns that studying abroad will impede academic development, evidence repeatedly indicates that student exchange programmes improve academic performance. According to the United States Department of State, American students who studied abroad had higher GPAs than their classmates who did not participate in such programmes. Further, student exchange participants gain a variety of useful skills, such as adaptation, problem-solving, and cross-cultural communication. According to a study done by the European Association for International Education, 88% of students asked stated that their study abroad experience improved their capacity to adapt to varied job contexts.

Personal growth: Experiencing life independently in a foreign country significantly nurtures personal growth and independence. Data from Indian exchange programmes, such as those facilitated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), reveal that participants return home with heightened self-confidence, increased resilience, and a stronger sense of self-identity. For instance, a survey of ICCR exchange programme participants showed that 90% reported an enhancement in their self-confidence, and 85% believed that their exchange experience positively influenced their career prospects. This personal growth not only plays a crucial role in academic success but also equips students to confront the challenges of adulthood and thrive in the global job market.

Networking: Participating in a student exchange programme allows students to establish a global network of peers and mentors, which can be invaluable for future career opportunities and collaborations. Students often find internship and job opportunities through their international connections.

Bridging socio-economic gaps: Student exchange programmes in India that provide scholarships and financial assistance serve as crucial vehicles for bridging socio-economic disparities in accessing international education opportunities. These programmes ensure that students from various economic backgrounds can participate in life-changing global experiences.

Student exchange programmes have evolved from being seen as enriching experiences to becoming an essential part of education in a globalised world. As we move forward, embracing these programmes is not merely a choice but also a necessity for fostering a more interconnected, harmonious, inclusive global society.

The writer is Chairperson, SAI International Education Group.

