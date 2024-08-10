Benefits of speaking clubs in higher education institutions

It is true that in today’s world, acquiring knowledge is pivotal, but being able to effectively communicate ideas is equally crucial. According to research by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers highly value communication skills. This is where speaking clubs come into play, offering students a valuable chance to enhance their communication abilities and providing various benefits that set them apart in their academic and professional pursuits.

Confidence building and public speaking skills are the major benefits derived from participation in speaking clubs. Research from UCLA shows that 74% of students experience communication apprehension. Speaking clubs create a friendly environment for practising expression, thus allowing learners to overcome stage fright. Consistent involvement helps students become calm as they learn how to speak articulately and confidently. This newly found assertiveness also extends into other areas like participating in class discussions, and giving presentations and during interviews.

Multiple benefits

A successful speech requires research and persuasively organising ideas, and all this necessitates extensive learning. Also, students are taught to develop solid arguments with evidence. Thus an involvement with speaking clubs also leads to the development of analytical and critical thinking skills. Additionally, speaking clubs nurture active listening abilities, as members not only to present their speeches but also engage in the activities of their peers. This implies listening attentively, spotting strengths and weaknesses in arguments, and providing suggestions that help fellow speakers improve. These highly developed listening skills are valuable when working collaboratively on projects, operating in teams or any other context where effective communication matters.

Speaking clubs also offer a platform to explore diverse perspectives and cultures. Topics chosen for speeches can range from current events and social issues to personal experiences and cultural narratives. This fosters an environment of open exchange and debate, allowing students to learn from and appreciate the richness of a multicultural society. This broadened perspective equips students to become more well-rounded individuals and global citizens, better prepared to navigate an interconnected world.

Beyond the immediate benefits, speaking clubs can unveil a world of leadership opportunities. Active members often find themselves taking on leadership roles within the club, organising events, planning workshops, and mentoring new members. These experiences help develop skills such as leadership, delegation, and team management. Such experiences not only enhance resumes but also instill the confidence and ability to lead effectively in future endeavours.

The benefits of speaking clubs extend beyond the individual student. These organisations can nurture a more vibrant and engaged campus community. Through events, workshops, and inter-club competitions, they create opportunities for interaction and collaboration between students from different departments and backgrounds. This promotes a sense of fellowship and belonging, enriching the overall student experience.

Of course, to maximise the transformative power of speaking clubs, it’s crucial to cultivate a supportive and inclusive environment. Creating a space where constructive criticism is encouraged while negativity is discouraged is key. Additionally, offering workshops on topics like body language, vocal techniques, and crafting engaging presentations can greatly enhance the learning experience.

In this ever-changing world, effective communication is crucial for success, and participating in speaking clubs is a way of developing this skill. Promotion of speaking clubs should be top among the priorities of institutions to empower their students.

For those who cannot attend clubs because of different reasons, online clubs provide a supportive setting where one can perfect the art of public speaking while interacting with other learners from all over the globe.

The writer is Founder, Educate Online.